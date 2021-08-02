BDT Capital Partners Completes Acquisition of Culligan International | tidings





ROSEMONT, Ill. & CHICAGO & BOSTON & NEW YORK- (BIZNES WIRE) -2 August 2021– BDT Capital Partners, LLC (BDT), affiliated with BDT & Co., LLC, a commercial bank that provides closely held businesses with long-term, differentiated capital and Culligan International (Culligan), an innovative brand in customers and sustainable solutions, and water services, announced today the completion of a transaction in which BDT has purchased Culligan through its tied funds. Several strategic family business owners and investors within the global BDT network co-invested together with BDT in the transaction. Culligan was acquired by private equity investors Advent International (Advent) and Centerbridge Partners, LP (Centerbridge). As part of this transaction, Advent has reinvested in Culligan to acquire a minority stake in the business. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This press release contains multimedia. See the full announcement here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005223/en/ The transaction, which was first announced in May 2021, was closed after obtaining the required regulatory approvals and normal closing conditions. ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL KULLIGAN Founded by Emmett Culligan in 1936, Culligan is a world leader in delivering superior water solutions that will make a real difference in improving the health and well-being of consumers. The company offers some of the most technologically advanced services and solutions, water filtration and treatment. These products include water softeners, drinking water systems, home systems and solutions for businesses. The network of Culligan franchise dealers in North America, direct operations and other dealers is the largest in the world, with over 7,500 employees and 1,000 dealers in 90 countries. Many Culligan merchants have valuable equity in their local communities as owners of the multi-generational family of their franchises. For more information visit: www.corporate.culligan.com View the active source version businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005223/en/ CONTACT: MediaCulligan Andi Kellogg Kulligan Tel: +1 847 430 1360 [email protected] BDT Capital Partners Amy Lester Tel: +1 312 639 1968 [email protected] International Anna Epstein or Amanda Muccio Finsbury Tel: +1 646 805 2000 [email protected] Jeremy Fielding / Anntal Silver Text CNC Tel: +1 212 521 4800 Jeremy.fielding @ kekstcnc.com / Anntal.silver @ kekstcnc.com KEYWORDS: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACRE ILLINOIS NEW HAMPSHIRE INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES USES P MANR PRODUCTION OF ENERGY FINANCING OTHER PRODUCTION BANKING SOURCE: Culligan International and BDT Capital Partners, LLC and Advent International and Centerbridge Partners, LP Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/02/2021 08:00 AM / DISC: 08/02/2021 08:02 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005223/en

