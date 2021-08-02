Myanmar Military Leader Proclaimed Prime Minister, Promises ElectionExBulletin







Alexander Zemlianichenko / Pool AP

Alexander Zemlianichenko / Pool AP BANGKOK Six months after the elected government took power, Myanmar’s military leader on Sunday declared himself prime minister and said he would lead the country under a state of emergency until elections are held in about two years. “We must create the conditions to hold a free and fair multi-party general election,” Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said during a televised speech. “We have to prepare. I pledge to hold the multi-party general election without fail.” He said the state of emergency would reach its targets by August 2023. In a separate statement, the military government called itself the “caretaker government” and Min Aung Hlaing prime minister. The state of emergency was declared when troops moved against the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, an action the generals said was allowed under the 2008 constitution written by the military. The military claimed its overwhelming victory in last year’s national elections was achieved through massive voter fraud, but offered no credible evidence. The military government formally annulled the election results last Tuesday and appointed a new election commission to take responsibility for the voting. The takeover of the army was met with massive public protests that resulted in a deadly blow by security forces, who routinely fired live ammunition at crowds. As of Sunday, 939 people have been killed by authorities since Feb. 1, according to a report held by the Independent Relief Society for Political Prisoners. Victims are also rising among the army and police as armed resistance grows in urban and rural areas. Southeast Asian Nations Association’s moves to mediate a dialogue between the military government and its opponents have stalled following an agreement at an April summit in Jakarta to appoint a special envoy for Myanmar. Min Aung Hlaing said that among the three nominees, former Thai Deputy Foreign Minister Virasakdi Futrakul was chosen as envoy. “But for various reasons, new proposals were released and we could not go any further. I would like to say that Myanmar is ready to work on ASEAN cooperation within the ASEAN framework, including dialogue with the ASEAN special envoy to Myanmar, “he said. ASEAN foreign ministers are expected to discuss Myanmar in virtual meetings this week hosted by Brunei, the current chairman of the 10-nation bloc. Myanmar is also battling its worst COVID-19 outbreak that has invaded its already crippled healthcare system. Restrictions on oxygen sales have led to widespread allegations that the military is directing supplies to government supporters and military-run hospitals. At the same time, medical workers have been targeted by authorities after leading a civil disobedience movement that called on professionals and civil servants not to co-operate with the government. Min Aung Hlaing blamed public distrust of the military’s efforts to control the blast on “fake news and misinformation through social media”, and accused those behind him of using COVID-19 “as a tool of bioterrorism”. This story originally appeared on Morning Edition Live blog.

