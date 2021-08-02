



China’s Su Bingtian celebrates after winning its 100m semifinals on Sunday. (Richard Heathcote / Getty Images) Chinese sprinter Su Bingtian made Olympic history Sunday night, becoming the first Asian athlete to line up in the men’s 100m final since Takayoshi Yoshioka at the 1932 Los Angeles Games. The 31-year-old arrived in Tokyo as a foreigner, having previously been eliminated twice in the semi-finals in London and Rio. But on an extraordinary night of high drama, which saw U.S. medal favorite Trayvon Bromell fail to qualify for the finals, Su seemed to defy all expectations, scorching the finish line of third-place finals in first place. and setting a new Asian record of 9.83 seconds. The fastest time of all the semifinalists was positioned 5 ft 8 in (173 cm) Su as an impossible favorite to go to the Tokyo 2020 final. However, at night, it was not for him. Su finished sixth, reaching 9.98 seconds, with Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs taking the gold medal in 9.80 seconds. On Weibo, the much-censored Twitter platform by China, five of Sunday night’s top 10 topics referred to the Sus Sprint finale amid pride in its record achievement. Su Bingtian, you are a miracle of all Asia! The pride of all Asia! said a key comment with nearly 300,000 likes. After the race, Su told Chinese state media that the violation on the track had fulfilled his Olympic dream. I ran out of energy in the semifinals. Completing the final under 10 seconds is not an easy thing for me, he added. Indeed, Su was the first Asian-born athlete to officially break the 10-second hurdle, the traditional measure of a truly world-class runner. Only a select group of Asian athletes have achieved that success. American Ronnie Baker, Italy’s Lamont Jacobs and China’s Su Bingtian compete in a 100-meter semifinal heat on Sunday, August 1st. (Morry Gash / AP) By comparison, Sus’s semi-final time of 9.83 seconds would be enough to win the Olympic gold medal in Barcelona in 1992 (9.96 seconds, Linford Christie); Sydney, 2000 (9.87 seconds, Maurice Greene); and Athens, 2004 (9.85 seconds, Justin Gatlin). Usain Bolt holds the fastest time 100 meters with 9.58 seconds at the 2009 World Championships. Bolt also holds the Olympic record with 9.63 seconds in London 2012. Editor’s note: A version of this story appears in CNN’s Meanwhile in China, a three-weekly update that explores what you need to know about setting up the country and how it affects the world.Register here.

