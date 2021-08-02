DOH Leon Vaccination Weekly Update COVID-19 31

DOH Leon provides week 31 updates on COVID-19 vaccination efforts

July 30, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Leon County Department of Health (DOH Leon) in partnership with the Florida Department of Health, Leon County Government, Tallahassee-Leon County Coronavirus Vaccination Community Education and Commitment Task Force, Florida A&M University, University Florida State and other key partners, continues its mission to vaccinate all eligible residents of Leon County as soon as possible, safely and equally. All this while we continue the unprecedented work to limit the spread of the virus and protect public health and safety.

This week, actions to continue a proactive approach to vaccination efforts in Leon County include the following as of July 30:

Highlights of the DOH Leon vaccination clinic:

So far we have sponsored 50 vaccination clinics.

We have directly vaccinated nearly 30,000 people since the activation of our clinics last December.

The department is adding an extra day for vaccinations at 1515 Old Bainbridge Road: Every Friday starting August 6 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm our Tuesday vaccination clinic runs from 4pm until at 19:00. required. Those who receive a vaccine will also receive a $ 10 gift voucher for food purchases.

County Leon Map Vax helps citizens find suitable sites offering COVID-19 vaccinations. The easy-to-use online resource allows users to select a location from an existing map or search for a known address. Furthermore, local COVID-19 testing sites can also be found on the “County Vax” of Leon County.

The DOH Leon Community Health and Planning Team is working with partners to bring mobile pop-up vaccination events to COVID-19 in smaller, targeted segments of our community. There will be a free vaccination clinic for COVID-19 vaccination this Saturday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Robinson-Trueblood Pool, 1115 Dade Street. In addition, the department is collaborating with the Tallahassee Community Roundtable, Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Hill Top Consulting, and others to deliver vaccines at a Community Health Weekend event at The Hole in Tallahassee (3030 South Adams Street ) on August 7th and 8th.

COVID-19 CDC replacement vaccination registration cards can be requested from the health department. The medical staff at the R&S Clinic (1515 Old Bainbridge Road) can assist residents with the process during regular business hours (8:00 am to 5:00 pm). Individuals who have lost or damaged their cards can get help no matter where they got their dose.

Community partners continue programs that offer free travel to help people reach their COVID-19 vaccine appointments. 2-1-1 Big Bend and Lyft are providing transportation to COVID-19 vaccination sites through the Lyft Ride United Program. The project provides safe and reliable door-to-door travel for COVID-19 vaccine appointments at COVID-19 vaccination sites for those eligible to receive the vaccine. Trips can be arranged by calling (850) 617-6325 between 8am and 5pm Monday through Friday. Furthermore, Tallahassee Elderly Care Services continue to assist residents aged 60 and over to reach community vaccination sites. They can call (850) 921-5554 to schedule shipping. Individuals do not have to formally enroll in the Elderly Care Services Program to take advantage of this opportunity.

Weekly Situation Report COVID-19: Le Leonn County (July 23 – July 29): Leon County has a total of 35,497 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Leon County residents. Our new case positivity rate has increased to 15.4 with 1,511 new cases. Since the COVID-19 vaccine was launched in December 2020, Leon County has vaccinated a total of 139,250 people. Moreover, 52% of eligible people in Leon County have received at least one dose of the vaccine. A summary of all Florida counties will be updated today and posted at: https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/

COVID-19 case monitoring: We know there are concerns about the increase in COVID-19 cases. There is state data that provides a context for what is being reported: As cases have increased globally, in the last month, approximately 6% of all cases in Florida have been among vaccinated individuals – otherwise identified as “progress” cases.

Furthermore, in the last 30 days:

Most cases have been among unvaccinated individuals.

Most cases have been between individuals aged 20-49.

Most hospitalizations are between individuals 40-60 years old.

Returning individuals are encouraged to register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine at home. Individuals can begin the registration process by calling 833-930-3672 or emailing [email protected] Find and complete a pre-screening survey at: https://homebound.patientportalfl.com/. Only individuals who meet the US Centers for Drugs and Medicaid Services criteria for returning home are currently eligible for the vaccine.

For any additional questions regarding the vaccine at this time, the COVID-19 State Call Center can be reached by calling 1-866-779-6121 or sending an email [email protected] and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please note that the state call center will be operational by the end of August. Investigations for COVID-19 will be passed back to the county health departments. Residents of Leon County with general questions about COVID-19 or the COVID-19 vaccine can call 850-404-6300, option 1. The helpline is open Monday through Friday, from 8:00 am morning until 5:00 p.m.

