GQs New Masculinity Goes Global | BoF Professional, News & Analysis

GQ is taking on a progressive vision of global masculinity, which has more to do with great personal style than suits and ties.

The September issue of fashion magazine Cond Nasts mens will feature the same cover star, Canadian singer The Weeknd, in 17 of the 21 international editions, plus a portfolio of emerging musicians in all 21 magazines. It will mark the widest collaboration in the title since the publisher announced in December that one or two global editors would oversee each of its brands.

IN GQ, that editor is Will Welch, once American GQs editor-in-chief. Along with his deputy, Adam Baidawi, once editor-in-chief of GQ Middle East, Welch aims to push forward the perspective he brought to the US title, where he stepped down from the historic role of magazines as a handbook for elite manhood.

Instead, he made the new masculinity a mission statement, aiming to reflect an era in which the role of men in society and the dress they wore were becoming less associated with gender norms and more reflective of values. progressive. The concept was embodied in the November 2019 issue featuring singer Pharrell Williams in a dress like Pierpaolo Piccioli for the Moncler coat.

It’s a mentality that will require varying degrees of adaptation GQ editors and readers all over the world. GQ Instagram, Germanys, on the other hand, tends to feature traditional male icons like Don Draper from Mad Men and Pierce Brosnan over Jaden Smith.

In an interview, Welch spoke of a set of common international values GQ editions already agreed upon last summer, which included an emphasis on diversity, gender equality, sustainability and mental health.

But he acknowledged that those ideas are more popular in some parts of the world than others.

It is possible that a part that most of the world would be really enthusiastic about publishing could be unpublishable in a certain market and we understand that and are prepared to make those conversations, Welch said. What is most important is that everyone, globally, has just been bought in GQ brand, and what we represent in terms of progressive values.

Cond Nast is betting on a new, global approach to content being developed in one version or another in all of its titles, but farther together in Vogue AND GQ will help it survive the digital age after years of financial losses. The American publishing business and international business operated independently before merging in 2019. That meant GQ teams all over the world competed for the same cover star and advertiser.

Now by sharing more content and selling its brands global reach to advertisers, the publisher is aiming to cut more costs and invest in everything digital, where readers and advertisers are more engaged and where their competition is Netflix and TikTok.

American GQ Monday’s cover on the September cover features The Weeknd in a suit and bodysuit by Ralph Lauren, while other international editions will feature a handful of different cover images, all shot the same day in Los Angeles. Angeles by Daniel Jackson and styled by George Cortina. A profile of the singer written by Mark Anthony Green will also appear in each of these issues.

I do not think our readers are looking for 21 different appearances at a fashion show in Paris.

What’s not is that Adam and I have a two-person zoom and then we go back and tell everyone what to do, Welch said. We were actually meeting a team of equal voices who are all trying to understand: what is the next phase of this new masculinity project that was all bought out?

For the September issue, for example, GQThe team in the U.S. designed a portfolio presentation for emerging musicians and shared it with other international publications who were welcome to replicate it or highlight the artist they presented as they saw fit, Welch said.

And then they were watching [what the different editions decide to do] but, at this point, we should not approve it, he said.

While Welch described the new GQ structure as a global team, ten U.S. newsroom and operations staff GQ have also been promoted to global roles. Noah Johnson, for example, is now the global style director, responsible for covering print and digital style across all titles, while Dana Matthews, who reserves covers for GQ, is now its global entertainment director.

Welch said inefficiencies, such as multiple sending GQ teams at men’s fashion shows every season, are ultimately damaging all of these other parts of our business, he said. What is best for readers always, first of all, what is best for our income, and what is simply reasonable and logical at a time when we need to make every pound, euro, dollar and so on we spend.

A global strategy is easier said than done. Cond Nast is facing a range of high profile editorial outputs, mostly from Vogue, as well as new logistical issues such as global contracts with independent contributors, which were previously signed separately with each market.

Cond Nast also has varying degrees of control over international publications. The publisher owns and operates GQ in Western Europe, Japan and Taiwan, among other regions, but the title is licensed and operated by local publishers in countries like Australia and Portugal. China and Russia have a closer relationship with the publisher than licensed publications, but are technically published independently through copyright cooperation.

The question remains how this global strategy will affect the local approaches that have differentiated each GQ publication from each other, especially now that American publishers editors and executives are placed at the top.

Welch and Baidawi said some of their structure and practices may change as more global issues are published, adding that not every publication will necessarily have a cover star like September.

In many ways, 2021 is the year of transition and we were building pipelines in the structure, Welch said. And then 2022 be really free and clear, and have some lessons and some data on our side.

Baidawi brings a global perspective GQleadership as an Iraqi-Australian living recently in Dubai. For his new post, Baidawi recently moved to London to better connect with what they call GQ Global Leadership Committee, a group of editorial content leaders in each region.

In some cases, such as Mexico and India, top editors have switched directly to new roles, reporting to Welch through Baidawi. In other regions, such as the United Kingdom and France, senior editors-in-chief have resigned and / or editorial directors have not yet been appointed. British GQs Dylan Jones left in May after 22 years leading that title and GQ Italy editor Giovanni Audiffredi announced his resignation on Monday. There is speculation that French GQEditor Olivier Lalanne will follow suit, but the publisher does not comment. In Taiwan, fashion editor Kevin Wang is now the executive, while the former Blues To editor-in-chief was transferred to a role working with the commercial team. Leaders will not yet be appointed in Germany and Japan.

We were really excited to join and expand on GQ the sensitivity that Will and his team lit fires in the US, Baidawi said.

He added that they will do so in a way that is sensitive to local auditors.

I do not think our readers are looking for 21 different shows at a fashion show in Paris, but they are looking for really tailored stories, radically local, he said. By simply telling those great stories that are essentially global once and truly comprehensive, then we can unlock that time and those resources to tell nine other stories that also really matter to our readers.

Editor’s note: This article was updated on August 2, 2021. An earlier version distorted that 19 GQ editions in September would feature The Weeknd on the cover. In total, 17 numbers will feature the singer on the cover. This article was also updated to include the news that GQ Italia editor Giovanni Audiffredi will be coming out of that publication.

Related articles:

What does Anna Wintours Great Promotion for Cond Nast mean

British GQ Dylan Jones will leave after 22 years

Cond Nast can learn from Netflix