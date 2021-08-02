Nigeria hit by deadly cholera outbreak concentrated in the north





A building of the Nigeria Centers for Disease Control (NCDC) is photographed, amid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), in Lagos, Nigeria, May 7, 2020. REUTERS / Temilade Adelaja

KANO, Nigeria, Aug 2 (Reuters) – Nigeria has been hit by an increase in cholera cases in recent weeks, focused on the north of the country and adding to the public health crisis accompanied by an increase in COVID-19 cases. “In the last two weeks we have had new and revived cases,” Bashir Lawan Muhammad, state epidemiologist and deputy director of public health for the northern Kano State economic center, told Reuters. He said the rainy season was worsening, while insecurity in the north, where authorities are battling Islamic militants and armed criminals, was also hampering authorities’ ability to respond. Twenty-two of Nigeria’s 36 states, as well as the territory of the federal capital Abuja, have suspected cases of cholera, according to the Nigeria Centers for Disease Control (NCDC). The disease, which is caused by contaminated water, can kill within a few hours if left untreated. Growth is concentrated in the north of the country, where health systems are less prepared. At least 186 people had died in Kano from cholera since March, Muhammad said. The state accounts for the bulk of the 653 cholera deaths recorded in the country entirely by the NCDC. Nearby northern states Bauchi and Jigawa are also among the hardest hit, according to the NCDC. Lagos-based consultancy SBM Intelligence said the states with the most casualties showed a strong correlation with those that performed poorly in its health preparedness index published in May. The rise in cholera comes as daily cases of COVID-19 reached their highest level since March, raising fears of a third pandemic wave in Africa’s most populous nation. Read more Reporting By Hamza Ibrahim Writing and additional reporting by Libby George Edited by Peter Graff Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

