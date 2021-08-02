International
SHS alumni wins international competition | Local News
SHERIDAN Obviously, it took a while, but Logen Livingston finally experienced the thrill of winning an international competition.
Livingston, who graduated from Sheridan High School in 2019, competed in two dozen competitions in recent years, according to her mother, Brook Githens of Sheridan. For her efforts, Livingston had 20 finishes in the top 15 or better, as well as finishing three times as first runner-up.
What she did not have was a crown. That was until Livingston, now 20, won the Royal International Miss pageant held in Orlando, Florida, July 17th.
I never thought she would win. Kids from Wyoming do not win contests, Githens said. It was madness.
I am a proud mother, she added. There were 25 international competitions, so it took a long time.
After seeing her older sister Shaye Livingston become Miss Wyoming in 2006, Logen Livingston followed in her sisters’s footsteps and competed in the contest for three years before finally winning it in her fourth attempt.
It all started with a family trip for dinner.
We were at Pizza Hut and my sister saw a temptation (for the little Miss Wyoming contest), Livingston said. (Shaye) ran and it was like, Mom, Mom, can we do it?
At first, Githens said she was not sure about her children competing in the competition.
Ironically, I said there were no such people, she said with a laugh. It turns out that we are such people.
However, after winning the local competition, Shaye Livingston lost interest in the competitions. However, Githens and Logen Livingston said they look back on Shayes victory as the start of the Logens contest career.
I got it from there, said Logen Livingston. It has been a hobby, a passion of mine ever since.
The road to victory has not been easy. Logen Livingston struggled early with a reading disability, which she trusts her teachers and other staff members in Sheridan County District 2 who helped her overcome. There were also years of high school theater production and performance with Tandem Productions, as well as a public speaking class at Sheridan College.
There was another challenge Livingston and her family had to work on together to overcome: being a competition competitor from Wyoming.
Githens said there were simply no resources in Wyoming, such as competition coaches, as there were in other parts of the country.
We needed to figure out how to get the resources to us, she said, adding that this involved going to Atlanta, Georgia, for a coach. If you want to do this and be serious about it, you have to go abroad.
However, all the hard work is paid for. Livingston has earned more than $ 15,000 in scholarships by competing in various competitions, well enough to help pay for the first two years of her graduate education at the University of Wyoming, where she graduated in accounting.
This is a partial payoff for the Livingstons competition career investment by her family, though Githens said investing in her current and future daughters is no more than what others put in supporting sports and activities. others.
My brother made high school rodeos in the late ’90s and early 2000s, and my parents said it was $ 750 to $ 1,000 a weekend, Githens added. It’s almost the same as any other extreme sport made by kids.
Her recent victory has also given her a chance to work with and models for renowned shoe stylist Marc DeFang in New York City this fall.
I have never done anything like this before, said Livingston, whose efforts also include working with people with disabilities. I’m somewhat nervous about this, but I want to represent the people of Wyoming in this.
Livingston also wants to represent its state on a larger stage. After serving as Royal Miss International for a year, she said her plans are to prepare for the Miss Wyoming pageant in 2023 and, if she can progress, compete for Miss America next year.
That is my ultimate goal, Livingston said. I want to inspire people. I want to change the world, strange as it may sound.
Meanwhile, with her new crown, Livingston said she is looking for ways to get Sheridan back. Individuals or civic groups are encouraged to contact her via email [email protected] with suggestions on community projects where she may participate in the future.
Sources
2/ https://www.thesheridanpress.com/news/local/shs-alumni-wins-international-pageant/article_12a2b142-f3a3-11eb-8068-2b6d6bf6770e.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboratio[email protected]