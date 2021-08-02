Analysis: Bombardier Dominates Russia, CIS Markets





Nearly a third of the more than 400 privately owned aircraft owned in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States are large, long-haul business aircraft, according to new market research by Dubai-based business aircraft broker ArcosJet. The OEMs that lead those markets in this region are Bombardier, which occupies 30 percent of the fleet, followed by Gulfstream with 21 percent of the market. The most popular model in the region is the Bombardier’s Global series, which numbers 70 aircraft and is likely to expand with acceleration of shipments of 6500 and 7500. “[There’s] “it’s no surprise here as we know that Bombardier products hold a very strong position in the region with its broad Global long-range lineup and a very successful large and medium-sized Challenger family,” said ArcosJet CEO and founder Mikhail Alenkin. ArcosJet also said that Gulfstream holds a strong position in the market and expects its new G700 to be a “significant market driver” once the long-range twin enters service. Dassault’s Falcon 7X and 8X also have “strong representation” in the region, comprising 30 aircraft, the broker added. The region’s preference for large-cabin aircraft is more of a practical matter than a demonstration of extravagance, according to Alenkin. “The preferences of local owners are not driven by claims to the luxury or lifestyle of billionaires,” he said. “When a common city couple distance approaches 3,000km and the average route is more than three hours of flight, you need acceptable cabin comfort, longer distance and considerable load.” Despite the preference for larger aircraft, Alenkin said ArcosJet expects demand for medium- and light aircraft fleets, which together make up currently 20 percent of the region’s fleet, to continue to grow. “We see an increase in the middle and light fleet segments and we expect this trend to strengthen in the future,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/business-aviation/2021-08-02/analysis-bombardier-dominates-russia-cis-markets The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos