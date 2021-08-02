40 flights were canceled at Kelowna International Airport due to a fire-fighting zone before our era.

The massive White Rock Lake fire burning in the southern hinterland of BC is wreaking havoc on operations at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) with at least 40 flights canceled over the past 24 hours.

Phillip Elchitz, senior operations manager at the airport, said the BC Fire Service increased the size of the no-fly zone near the Sunday afternoon fire.

The White Rock Lake fire frontier has shifted eastward to Lake Okanagan with a no-fly zone up to 10,000 meters above sea level, this is affecting instrument access to the airport, Elchitz said.

Read more: The White Rock Lake fire near Westwold spreads to 20,000 acres

As with any adverse weather situation, travelers are reminded to check with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information before arriving at the airport.

Wild fires near #YLW causing flight delays or cancellations. Pls contact your airline for more information. before coming to the airport if possible. https://t.co/2OqOhfd8X6 – Kelowna International Airport (@ylwkelowna) August 2, 2021

Elchitz said he expects most departures and arrivals scheduled for Monday will also be canceled due to the dynamic situation.

“We expect most flights today to be canceled and we encourage passengers to check the flight status of their flight,” he said.

















Trapped passengers have been trying to find accommodation at the last-minute hotel over the long August weekend, the peak of the Okanagan tourism season.

A handful of passengers slept at the airport on Sunday evening.

Read more: The wildfires of 2021 BC have now burned more than half a million acres

We are allowing passengers who have problems finding accommodation overnight at the airport. “We have an area set aside to accommodate those passengers,” Elchitz said.

Officials with Kelowna International Airport are working with NAV Canada, Transport Canada and BC Wildfire Service to find an “interim solution” that will allow the resumption of instrument flight operations inside and outside the airport.

















Elchitz cannot say when flights will resume.

“It really depends on the fire behavior and the boundaries that the Church Fire Service BC presents as a no-fly zone, this is what will really affect the ability for instrument operations,” he said.

Read more: Wildfire near Westwold, BC, grows to 12,500 acres; Quebec firefighters settled in

“The rest is, if the smoke starts to clear near the airport, then the planes will be able to arrive and leave visually, which will allow the resumption of operations.

The White Rock Lake fire, burned 34 miles northwest of Vernon, has erupted in size at 32,312 acres and remains out of control.

Evacuation orders and alarms were extended Sunday. The fire now affects homes in five local jurisdictions, lying east of Kamloops, west of Vernon and south of Kelowna.

