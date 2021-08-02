BURLINGTON, Mass .– (TELE BUSINESS) –Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced personalized Situation Awareness and Risk Intelligence reporting based on data focused on the upcoming International Games in Tokyo, to help protect travelers, participants, supply chain and nearby business operations of Summer Games.

Integrated in its size CEM platform, Everbridge risk intelligence feeds organizations to help keep workers and travelers visitors safe and informed, and impacted resilient business operations during the Games and Pre-Games from July 23 to August 8 and from 24 August to September 5, respectively. Risk Intelligence Supply reports on many types of outages, including weather, traffic, COVID-19, general health, and other localized threats.

Although the pandemic significantly reduced the International Summer Games 2020 by blocking international spectators from attending and limiting participation to 10,000 people, some 80,000 organizers, support staff, members of the press and others were attending from abroad, and approximately 11,000 athletes are attending the event, creating ongoing concerns about COVID-19. Among other outages, the Everbridges Risk Intelligence feed monitors and reports daily case numbers and broadcasts to protect its client staff and Games-affected operations.

At Everbridges Spring 2021 Global The Road to Recovery leadership symposium which featured keynote sessions by Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, former US Secretary of State Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, and Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson Dimitri van Zantvliet Rozemeijer, Chief Information Security Officer for the Dutch Olympic Committee, spoke about preparing for the upcoming Games: We had to invent how to engage with sponsors in the country and we developed new ideas to connect with places on the field and to connect with athletes in the Olympic Village when they have finished their sports.

With the world’s eyes on the 2020 Summer Games, we mobilized our resources to bring in the best data and management practices to help organizations remain resilient by mitigating disruptions stemming from events in Tokyo, said Dr John Maeda, Head of Experience in Everbridge. Organizations need strong visibility into local events in order to anticipate potential impacts on people and operations. Everbridge provides the most sophisticated technology in the industry to achieve enterprise-wide resilience by collecting and filtering rapidly evolving information to provide the earliest, most accurate, and most comprehensive real-time situational awareness available today.

Customer support in 18 APAC countries, Everbridge solutions are set from APAC headquarters businesses with a strong focus on financial services, PRODUCTIVE, hospitality, state and local government, health care, and utilities, enabling an increasing ecosystem of regional resilience.

The 2020 International Summer Games demonstrate the value of Everbridges CEM delivery on a global scale, continuing the history of Everbridges technology used to keep people safe during some of the world’s largest gatherings and events, including the annual anniversary famous championship football matches in the US public safety agencies across the US and around the globe adopted the CEM platform to manage large crowds, most recently from New York City for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and New Year’s Eve in Times Square, together with the City of Pasadena for the Rose Parade. Technology came into play in recent years Big Game in Atlanta, the Boston and Philadelphia Marathons, Pride Parade in San Francisco and elsewhere, and Mardi Gras in New Orleans. Emergency management officials also regularly rely on it during severe weather situations, including Hurricane Dorian in Florida, California wild fires, and Cyclone Fani in India.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides software applications for enterprises that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people and organizations safe. During public safety threats such as active shooting situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including information technology outages, cyber attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or outages supply chain, over 5,700 global clients rely on Company Critical Event Management Platform to rapidly collect and evaluate threat data, find people at risk and responders able to assist, automate execution of predefined processes to communicate through secure delivery in over 100 different communication modes and to track progress in executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest US cities, 9 of the 10 largest US-based investment banks, 47 of North America’s 50 busiest airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 manufacturers the largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based healthcare providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is located in Boston with additional offices in 20 cities across the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com

Warning language regarding future statements

This press release contains future statements within the meaning of the port’s secure provisions of the Private Securities Law Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about the possibility and expected growth trends in our critical communications and applications for enterprise security and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and expand the markets in which we compete for customers, and projected impact on financial results. These future statements are made up to the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and forecasts, as well as management beliefs and assumptions. Words such as expect, predict, should, believe, aim, project, aim, evaluate, potential, predict, can, will, can, aim, variations of these terms or the negativity of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward -view statements. Future statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances beyond our control. Our current results may differ materially from those stated or implied in future statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and to meet expectations. our customers; our ability to successfully integrate the businesses and assets we can acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Bulk Notification app and / or ability to increase sales of our other apps; market developments for critical critical and contextually relevant communications or relevant regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunities and market growth forecasts may be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a historically sound basis and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; long and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; the nature of our business exposes us to inherent risks of liability; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; possible liability regarding the privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in registrations with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, but not limited to, our Report Annual in Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021. The future statements contained in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We assume no intention or obligation to update or revise any future statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These future statements should not be based on representing our views from any date after the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the US and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.