Delta COVID-19 strain may have begun to defeat NSW contact trackers, health data suggest

The Delta spread that has seen Greater Sydney closed for weeks may have begun to defeat the NSW contacts tracking team, new data suggest.

Main points: “Mysterious” COVID-19 infections have begun to outpace cases associated with a known group

NSW Health has three measures to determine how well the department is managing COVID outbreaks

Test numbers have passed the last 100,000 days

The NSW contact that tracks the process of identifying where an infected person has been is considered one of the state’s most successful COVID management strategies.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison called NSW’s contact tracking system “gold standard” last year.

NSW Health has three public health action measures to determine how well the department is managing COVID outbreaks, which are reported in the weekly oversight report.

The first is the percentage of cases interviewed by public health personnel within one day of the case reported to NSW Health.

That number dropped to 97 percent in the week ending July 17, the first time it has fallen below 100 percent since the eruption began on June 16.

In that week, 656 cases won in the country were recorded, meaning that about 19 were not interviewed within the 24-hour period.

A woman, who was a close contact of a positive case, who worked at a Campsie supermarket on July 19, was not contacted just four days after the site was identified as a place of exposure.

NSW recorded 207 cases Monday, and NWW chief health officer Kerry Chant said it took some time for contact trackers to reach everyone when there were a large number of cases.

“Our priority is to contact people, making sure they are aware of the issue and to get their contacts through testing, because this is the critical public health action that needs to be taken. We then assess their risk factors. and we do other data collection, “she said.

Epidemiologist Catherine Bennett said the missing links in the cases represent additional risks of spreading the virus. ( Supplied: Deakin University )

The second measure of success for NSW Health is contacting the close contacts of a positive case within two days of their announcement, which it was still managing to do 100 percent.

Deakin University epidemiologist Catherine Bennettsaid the percentage of cases interviewed within a day has been very stable until that week ending July 17th.

“I think this is related to that steady rise [in cases], which would put him under stress. The question is whether he recovered again, “she said.

However, the data showed that a new issue has emerged with the number of cases where the source was unknown increasing.

As of July 25, the number of “mystery” cases has been greater than the number of cases related to a known case or group.

While the cases could subsequently be linked to another case in the following days, any delay in obtaining close contacts in isolation increased the chances of the virus spreading.

“Once you lose a connection, when you find cases you can’t always connect them and it takes more time to investigate them as well,” said Professor Bennett.

The third measure of public health success for the health department is whether cases are being reported by the NSW Health lab within one day of sample collection.

The surveillance report showed that this has dropped to 96 per cent in the week before the start of the Sydney blockade.

The 24-hour turnaround in test scores was up 99 percent again in the week ending July 10, but fell to 93 percent by July 17.

That week, about 61,000 tests a day were being performed, and people reported waiting up to 100 hours for test results.

NSW Health said more than 500 employees were working directly with the confirmed COVID-19 cases and contacts. An additional 400 additional staff were helping the department stay on top of the growing number of cases.

In addition, various staff from NSW government departments and private companies have assisted efforts to track contacts.

About 30 employees from WA, ACT and Tasmania have also joined the effort by conducting case interviews.

Several Australian Defense Force (ADF) personnel were assisting with tracking contacts and case interviews throughout NSW.

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant said the contact tracking system was under “too much stress”. ( ABC News: Tim Swanston )

Test numbers have reached 100,000 a day in recent days and Dr Chant said she was unaware of cases waiting a week to be interviewed by contact trackers.

“Our priorities are to call cases that are positive, confirm that they are cases and then ask them for the details of their contacts,” she said.

She said positive cases were being asked to write down all their contacts to expedite how quickly close contacts became aware that they needed to be tested.

Rapid testing clinics with a 20-minute turn were also established in some areas.

“Theidea is that we are trying to summarize the time it takes to get to the next round of contacts,” Dr Chant said.

“It is clear that our systems have worked under a lot of stress, but we have been providing these key public health actions. [are taken] and then we get it all later as those public cures are undertaken to do full case interviews. “

NSW Health has been contacted for comment.

