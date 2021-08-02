International
The military will help implement the Covid-19 blockade in Sydney
Troops took to the streets of Sydney to help enforce its prolonged blockade as house arrest orders in Australia’s third largest city Brisbane were extended to curb a deteriorating outbreak.
About 300 Australian Defense Force personnel will be stationed in the country’s largest city after New South Wales state police sought military assistance to enforce Covid-19 rules.
Authorities are trying to stem the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant in Sydney – and ensure residents follow compliance with control rules – with more than 3,600 cases registered since mid-June.
With thousands of close contacts of Covid cases to be tested and stay at home for 14 days, police said they lacked the manpower to make sure everyone was complying.
Troops are expected to help police send food parcels, carry out “knock on welfare shops” and check that people are obeying isolation orders.
“I want to emphasize again in advance that we will be under the control of NSW police,” said Brigadier General Mick Garraway.
“We are not a law enforcement agency and we will do tasks that are supportive in nature.”
More than five million people in Sydney and surrounding areas are entering their sixth week of a deadlock that will last until the end of August.
Residents are allowed to leave their homes only for exercise, essential work, medical reasons and to buy for needs such as food.
But compliance has been fierce and police are increasingly imposing fines on violators.
The defense force said the final deployment was in addition to the 250 military personnel already working at hotels and airports in New South Wales.
In Brisbane and several surrounding regions, millions of people will remain in custody until Sunday after an “escalating” outbreak escalated to 29 cases.
Those stay-at-home orders were scheduled to be lifted on Tuesday.
“It will make it an eight-day block. And we desperately hope that this will be enough for our contact trackers to enter home quarantine absolutely anyone who could have been exposed to the Delta type,” said the prime minister. state of Queensland, Steven Miles.
The outbreak was linked to a Brisbane school student, with students and teachers in several schools later placed in isolation.
Secretary of Defense Peter Dutton’s sons attend one of the hit schools, so he is among those forced to be quarantined at home for 14 days.
“After I had Covid and was fully vaccinated, I also tested negative this morning,” he said in a statement.
With around 15% of Australia’s 25 million people fully vaccinated, authorities are still relying on blockades to slow the spread of the virus.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has described a long road outside the borders – setting a target of 80% of the population eligible to be fully vaccinated before the borders are reopened and blockages eliminated.
Australia has recorded more than 34,000 cases and 925 deaths so far during the pandemic.
