



TOKYO – Laurel Hubbard, a transgender female weightlifter, failed to complete any of her three lifts during the snatch part of the women’s +87kg Olympic weightlifting competition on Monday and recorded a “not finished”. Hubbard, 43, of New Zealand, had one attempt at 120kg and two at 125kg, but she was unsuccessful in both weights. She was able to grab the bar over her head on her second attempt, but the jury ruled she was not up. After her third attempt, in which she threw the bar behind her, she received a huge round of applause from the small crowd at the Tokyo International Forum and she put her hands on her heart and with her mouth “thank you” in response.

The International Olympic Committee allows individual sports federations to establish their own rules regarding the inclusion of transgender athletes. Hubbard met all the requirements set by the International Weightlifting Federation, but has still been at the center of the debate over the participation of transgender women in sports. Hubbard was grateful for the opportunity to compete. "I see the Olympics as a global celebration of our hopes, ideals and values, and I would like to thank the IOC for its commitment to making sport inclusive and achievable," Hubbard said in a statement issued by the IOC on Friday. Hubbard was the only woman in her session with 10 athletes who did not progress in the Clean & Jerk part of the evening. Wenwen Li from China set an Olympic record with her 140kg fishery and won the gold medal with a total record of 320kg. Britain's Emily Campbell won silver with 283kg, and Sara Robles of the US won bronze with 282kg.

