For the first time, some burn pit victims will receive presumed disability benefit status





Veterans exposed to harmful pit smoke while serving in certain war zones overseas will receive for the first time the status of alleged disability benefits, according to a new announcement from the Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday. The move comes after years of lobbying by veteran lawyers and months of legislative pressure from Capitol Hill on the issue. In a statement, VA Secretary Denis McDonough called the decision the right decision to recognize the veterans’ sacrifice. Initially, the new move will only cover veterans suffering from three diseases asthma, rhinitis and sinusitis and only if they manifest within 10 years of veterans service overseas. For now, the new status of supposed benefits does not include any rare cancers that numerous groups of veterans have said have occurred at alarmingly high levels among veterans exposed to pits abroad. VA officials said more conditions could be added in the future. Supposed benefit status allows veterans applying for disability benefits to waive certain documents and medical examinations used to prove their injuries and illnesses are directly related to their time in the military. Similar status has been given in the past to diseases associated with exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, where the widespread use of chemical defoliant was well known but difficult to test in specific countries decades later. Areas and time periods covered include the theater of operations in Southwest Asia (Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and more) from August 1990 to the present day and Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Syria or Djibouti from 19 September 2001 to the present. By giving us your email, you are being selected in the Early Bird Brief. An internal review by VA officials determined that there was sufficient evidence to suggest that veterans were exposed to particles while serving in those locations. In the past, Veterans Affairs officials have estimated that more than 3.5 million bodies were exposed to toxic fumes from pits burned during overseas placements over the past 20 years. But since some overseas combat countries routinely monitored air quality and chemical exposure of bodies, directly linking these pits to health issues later in life has proven difficult. Only about 241,000 veterans are enrolled in the air hazard and open pit registry departments, designed to track diseases related to exposure to burn pits and facilitate access to veterans benefits. Lawyers have often criticized the VA, dismissing claims made by veterans suffering from rare respiratory illnesses and cancers believed to be related to smoke burning, insisting they may be more suited to those cases. But VA officials have insisted for years that any such action would require congressional action. Earlier this year, after introducing several high-profile measures to address the problem, McDonough said he would review VA policies. Officials did not say how much it would cost to file new claims, or when payments would begin. The department will contact veterans and survivors who are potentially eligible for new disability payments. More information on the process is available at VA website.

