Leading Democrat and European counterparts criticize US-Germany deal on Nord Stream 2





The joint statement by SFRC Chairman Robert Menendez and the chairmen of the Foreign Affairs Committees in Estonia, the Czech Republic, Ireland, Latvia, Poland, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and Lithuania offers a broad rebuke of the agreement announced by the Biden administration late July, when Germany agreed to take a series of measures aimed at mitigating risks to European energy security, for Ukraine and European Union and NATO countries near the Russian border. In the past, Russia has cut off energy supplies to other countries, including Ukraine.

The joint statement said that the completion of Nord Stream 2 “will strengthen the impact of Russian gas on the European energy mix, endanger the national security of EU member states and the United States, and threaten the security and already insecure sovereignty of Ukraine.” “. saying it “will give Russia another means of putting pressure and blackmailing Ukraine.”

“We must make a collective commitment to increase support for Ukraine’s security and defense capabilities in order to prevent a deepening of the current security crisis, exacerbated by the threats posed by Nord Stream 2.”

The Presidents “insist that any further agreement on Nord Stream 2 requires consultation throughout the transatlantic family. Moreover, such diplomacy must take place in view of the fundamental principle – the fight against Russian malignant aggression is throughout NATO.” all EU members and our partners in Central and Eastern Europe vital national security interests “.

The joint statement called for “NATO commitments to strengthen prevention, especially on the East Side of the Baltic Sea in the Black Sea” and a commitment “to provide a roadmap for Ukraine ‘s path to NATO membership. “if Ukraine deems it necessary to reform and meet the standards of NATO membership.” “To consolidate the Ukrainian government ‘s transformation efforts, as well as democracy and human rights in the region, we call for achieving a European Union membership perspective for Ukraine,” she said. Biden administration officials have maintained opposition to the pipeline, but have said the project was too far away to stop its completion. “Nord Stream is 99% complete. The idea that everything said or done would stop was not possible,” said President Joe Biden. “But, as you know, I have had very, very fruitful discussions with Angela Merkel and she is working, and the German government, on a commitment that suggests that if Russia actually takes the trouble to deliberately hurt Ukraine or the countries others, they will respond “ A senior State Department official said at the time the deal with Berlin was announced that they “reached the conclusion that sanctions would not stop its construction and risked undermining a critical alliance with Germany, as well as with the EU and its allies.” other Europeans “. The decision angered both U.S. opposition bipartisan lawmakers as well as from Eastern European countries, including Ukraine, whose President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to visit the White House in late August.

