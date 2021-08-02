Hackers block the Italian Covid-19 vaccination booking system





An investigation has been opened into the “very serious” attack on the IT system of the Lazio health department, one of Italy’s most populous regions and home to the capital Rome, according to a source from the Postal and Communications Police, which is investigating cybercrime.

The attack by unknown perpetrators started early Sunday, a statement from the regional health department said. The attack, according to investigators, is likely to be still ongoing.

On Monday, Lazio regional health adviser Alessio D’Amato assured more than 500,000 citizens who had already booked their vaccines against Covid-19 by August 13th would still be able to suffer.

“Technicians are working to securely reactivate the new bookings and no data has been stolen,” D’Amato said in a post on the region’s official Facebook page.

Speaking at a news conference Monday, D’Amato added that the attack was “the most serious cyber attack ever carried out on an Italian public administration”. Local authorities said they have received a general request for compensation, but without further claims. The malware attack used a “crypto locker” to encrypt files and block all system activity, including the Covid-19 vaccine storage center, said the cybercrime source. Because of the type of attack, encrypted files can still be corrupted as malware continues to spread on the system, the investigative source told CNN. This is because the “infected parts” are isolated; however the “entrance door” of the virus has not yet been identified, the source said, meaning the attack could be restarted. Investigators, who have not been able to identify the attackers, say sensitive health records, including those belonging to President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Mario Draghi, have not been compromised by hackers. The Rome prosecutor’s office has described the crimes as “unauthorized access” and “serious damage to an IT system”. Speaking at a news conference, Lazio president Nicola Zingaretti said that while the perpetrators had not been identified they were “from a foreign country”. Zingaretti said emergency services were continuing to function as normal and apologized to citizens for delays in other services as tech workers continued to prevent the spread of further attacks.

