Lebanese Mikati says he hoped for a faster pace towards the government





The new Prime Minister of Lebanon, Najib Mikati, speaks at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, Lebanon, July 26, 2021. REUTERS / Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, Aug 2 (Reuters) – Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati said on Monday he had hoped for a faster pace towards forming a new government and that his efforts would not be endless. His comments after a meeting with President Michel Aoun underscored the challenge of forming a new government for Lebanon, where troubled politicians have been unable to agree even when the country is plunging deeper into economic crisis. “I had hoped for a faster pace than this in forming the government. It is a bit slow,” said Mikati, who was appointed prime minister last month after Saad al-Hariri abandoned his efforts to form the new cabinet. The Lebanese pound, which has lost more than 90% of its value in less than two years, weakened. The dollars were changing hands at a rate of around ,000 20,000 after Mikati spoke, compared to 19,200 / 19,300 before his comments, a trader said. Mikati, a wealthy businessman, said he would meet Aoun again on Thursday. Asked if there was a deadline for his efforts, he said: “As far as I am concerned, the deadline is not open. Let the one who wants to understand understand.” The prime minister must be a Sunni Muslim in Lebanon’s sectarian power-sharing system. Abandoning his efforts last month, Hariri said he could not agree with Aoun, the head of the Christian Maronite state. The last government led by Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned after the explosion of the port of Beirut on August 4 last year. He stays in a custodial position until a new one is formed. Reporting by Laila Bassam / Tom Perry; written by Tom Perry, edited by Mark Heinrich, William Maclean Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

