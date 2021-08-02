More Support for Fallen Parents and Those of Dead or Adopted Children, Politika News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – More aid is on the way for ailing parents and those of deceased and adopted children as part of efforts to encourage Singaporeans to have more children.

Employers who voluntarily grant paid parental leave to employees who do not meet the eligibility criteria may also be reimbursed by the Government, under amendments to the Child Development Co-Savings Act (CDCA) adopted on Monday ( August 2).

The law, introduced in 2001, is best known for governing the Baby Bonus scheme.

During the debate on the proposed changes, Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling told Parliament that they aim to strengthen support for Singaporean children and their working parents, as well as employers, in a changing environment.

As part of the changes, two new schemes will allow parents who are not eligible for paternity or adoption to qualify for benefits of up to $ 30,000, calculated based on their income.

“Some working fathers and adoptive mothers may not qualify for paternity leave or adoption leave under the CDCA, respectively, because of their employment arrangements,” Ms. Sun said.

“They may be on multiple short-term contracts, or their contracts expire shortly before the birth or adoption of their child.”

The new benefits for working fathers and adoptive mothers are similar to those already given to working mothers under the government-paid maternity benefit scheme, but in cash instead of the part of the leave paid by the government.

About 500 working fathers and adoptive mothers will benefit from the new schemes. While the number is small, it is important to ensure that these parents rely on raising their children, Ms. Sun said.

The schemes are not intended to replace existing paternity leave and adoption leave schemes, she added. Those who qualify for these vacation schemes will not be eligible for the new benefits.

However, benefits may be paid to parents whose contracts expire or are rewritten while on parental leave, to cover the remaining government-paid vacation allowance they must lose.

Another notable difference is that parents of deceased Singaporean children will now be entitled to the holiday compensations and benefit schemes they would have received if their children had been born alive.

Previously, employers did not have to extend such benefits to the parents of deceased children.

Ms Sun also said the Act would now count dead children or those who have died in relation to the number of children a mother has had, which is used to determine her right to leave paid by the government.

This will allow these mothers and their employers to receive higher refunds or payments, she added.

Mothers with one or two children are entitled to eight weeks of paid leave by the employer and eight weeks of paid leave by the government. The government pays for all 16 weeks of maternity leave for mothers with three or more children.

Ms. Sun said her ministry will also have the discretion to reimburse progressive employers who have gone further and allowed employees to take parental leave even though they had not worked for at least three consecutive months before the birth or adoption of their child. .

Other changes are aimed at narrowing certain policy gaps.

Fathers, married or unmarried, will now be disqualified from paid childcare leave and unpaid childcare leave if their children are born out of wedlock.

Sun said it was not the purpose of the Act to allow this, as the desired social norm remains parenting within marriage.

Pregnant mothers will continue to be entitled to these leave schemes so that the welfare of the child is not compromised and fathers will be entitled if they subsequently marry.

Other single single fathers whose children were not born out of wedlock will continue to be entitled to leave schemes.

Mothers of non-citizen children who qualify for maternity leave under the Employment Act will also not be entitled to receive maternity benefits paid by the government if the children later acquire citizenship.

This is to prevent the mother from taking paid leave and benefits at the same time, which is possible under current provisions.

Ms. Sun noted that this change will ensure equal treatment for mothers whose children are citizens by birth and those whose children are new citizens.

The law was also amended to improve controls and accountability, including giving the Government the power to withdraw erroneous payments made due to an error.