The desperate futile shadow war between Iran and Israel.

Iran drone strike in an Israeli-owned oil tanker last week was the latest in a series of clashes between the two states in the past two years although it marked a dangerous escalation in which both sides are taking higher risks but failing to reach no apparent benefit to their safety.

The attack may have been revenge for an Israeli attack on an Iranian military ship in April, which may have been a response to an Iranian attack on an Israeli-owned container ship in the Marchand in and in the wake of the tit-for-tat attacks goes, at least again in the summer of 2019, when Israel attacked a ship transporting Iranian oil and weapons through the eastern Mediterranean and the Red Sea in violation of sanctions that were re-imposed when then-President Donald Trump, after withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

In the two years since then, Israel has launched at least 10 attacks on Iranian ships. It is not known how many times Iran has attacked Israeli ships, as Iranian spokesmen have denied involvement in any of the attacks, and Israeli officials have often refused to admit that attacks that demonstrate Israeli weakness have occurred.

In any case, anger over Iran’s nuclear deal lies at the heart of this new cold war at sea. Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister until his party lost the June election, was instrumental in persuading Trump to wipe out the then hyperactive Delanes in keeping President Joseph Biden from his resurrection when he took over the White House in January. Congressional Republicans (and some Democrats as well) have always despised the nuclear deal; Biden was keen to seek bipartisan support for a number of other contentious issues when he first took office, and thus decided to resume the deal in the background. Netanyahu, meanwhile, stepped up attacks on Iran knowing that Iran would turn against it, which would make a new nuclear deal even more politically uncomfortable.

On April 6, hours before US, Iranian and European diplomats gathered in Vienna to reopen talks on the nuclear deal, an elite Israeli Navy commando unit attacked an Iranian warship. The next day, to take the point home, Tha Netanyahu, The agreement with Iran that threatens our destruction will not force us.

The number of Israeli attacks increased significantly after Trump’s electoral defeat in 2020. As a result, boats run by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) began escorting tankers across the Red Sea, then handing them over. those in Russian naval escorts from a distance across the Mediterranean. The Israeli attack in April occurred while Russian ships were too far away to respond.

Throughout this tit-for-tat game, the Israelis and Iranians have taken care to minimize damage, usually aiming to hit (in some cases, attaching mines) parts of the ship that would damage but not sink the ship. However, in recent weeks the Iranian attack on the oil tanker known by Israeli shipping magnate Eyal Ofer killed two crews, a British and a Romanian. Iranian spokesmen have denied involvement in the attack, as they have done after each attack. But Iran runs the ultraconservative publication, Kayhan, admitted the offense, claiming that the Israeli ship was an impossible spy ship, as Israel has a lot of intelligence assets in the region without having to use a merchant ship as cover.

Both sides know they are playing a dangerous game. Hossein Dalirian, a military analyst affiliated with Iran’s IRGC, recently told New York Times, We are at war, but with our lights off. Told a senior Israeli diplomatic source al-Monitor that Israel’s strategy is a controlled escalation, though the diplomat added, The problem is that the ability to control the deterioration is limited, and you can find yourself deep within a war at any given moment without realizing going there.

Nations with a predominant military force tend to fall into this trap when they seize a lesser power, especially when the latter turns out to be more determined or more at risk. In June, after U.S. warplanes bombed Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria (in response to militias launching a drone strike on U.S. troop positions in Iraq), a Pentagon spokesman said the bombing was intended to send a clear and unambiguous message preventer ie, do not attack us again, or well you attack again, more difficult! The problem is that the militias attacked again and will always do so, SPECIALLY if the US portrays front-to-back as a determination race. As long as the US (or, in the present case, Israel) is not waging a comprehensive war, there is no reason for Iran to withdraw and any reason to continue the attacks.

Iran is hardly flawless in this escalation. Some of the ships that Israel has attacked have transported not only oil to markets, but weapons to militias that pose a threat to Israel’s security. Given many Iranians (especially the IRGC) who oppose the resumption of the nuclear deal or any friendly ties with the West, it may be that some of their moves have been provocations for their sake.

All three are against the US, Israel and Iran (or, in the case of Iran, there will be) new leaders. It is possible to change patterns. But the opportunities for dtente are dwindling rapidly. Even more surprising is why Biden did not move quickly to resume nuclear negotiations, receiving an EU offer to mediate a step-by-step process where the United States gradually lifted economic sanctions and Iran gradually discontinued its enriched uranium. Now, with a tougher president taking office in Tehran and with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declaring (not without reason) that Americans cannot be trusted, it may be too late. Israel’s fragile new government is unable to take bold steps toward engaging with Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran and Saudi Arabia have held talks since April initially in secret, now openly acknowledging that they appear to be on the road to some form of rapprochement.

The main topic available seems to be the end of the representative’s brutal war in Yemen, but if broader measures are taken, they could disrupt and possibly end Saudi Arabia’s alignment with Israel (based entirely on their shared hostility to Iran). , which could undermine the Abrahamic Agreements that Israel signed with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, all of which could undermine Israel’s security.

Shiites and Sunnis are not as likely as lions and lambs to make peace and lie together, but the politics of the regions are changing in one way or another, and playing their games of controlled escalation and preventive messages by focusing too much in tactics, not enough in strategy The United States and Israel are losing control of history, shooting themselves in the heel.