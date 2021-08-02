Dr. Bonnie Henry among the 16 people appointed to receive the Order of Christ





Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is one of 16 people nominated to receive the province’s highest honor, the Order of British Columbia. Sub-Gov. Janet Austin said in a statement that she is happy to welcome the 16 “extraordinary” people to the BC Order, which is the highest form of recognition of the province. She says the union with Henry, who has played a leading role in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic of BC, are indigenous leaders, philanthropists, artists and business and community trackers. Among those who joined Henry as nominees are Tsilhqot’in Nation Chairman Joe Alphonse, Vancouver artist Joe Average, lawyer Marvin Storrow and finance industry leader Debra Doucette. Prime Minister John Horgan said in a statement that each of the 16 nominees has made outstanding contributions to their communities and commended them for their leadership and commitment. There were 257 nominations to receive this award this year. Since its inception, 475 people have been appointed to the Order of Christ Nation Tsilhqot’in said it is celebrating the appointment of Alphonse, who helped drive the country’s Supreme Court title victory in Canada in 2014. “Chief Alphonse has inspired and empowered indigenous peoples around the world, and today, the Tsilhqot Nation celebrates and thanks him for his many contributions,” the nation said in a statement.

