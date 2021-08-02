International
Schools, the first hospitality to return according to the roadmap recovery plan
Berejiklian said she believed students would return to school before 2022.
I am confident that the schools will return before that time, said Ms. Berejiklian. Of course everyone’s priority is getting kids back to school and getting workers back to work, and they are a priority.
Berejiklian on Monday said increasing the vaccination rate on anything above the current level of half a million vaccinations a week would help NSW get out of the stalemate faster than we would otherwise.
She said it would ultimately be the combination of reducing the number of cases by increasing vaccination rates that would trigger future liberties.
Once you reach the 50 percent vaccination rate or the 60 percent vaccination rate, you can seek relief from restrictions, but that also depends on where the case numbers are, she said.
NSW reported 207 new cases Monday, while the death of a man in his 90s brought the death toll from the blast to 15. The man was among patients who contracted the virus in the nursing ward at Liverpool Hospital.
An explosion at the Wyoming nursing home on Summer Hill in Sydneys in the west has now spread to 18 residents and two staff, with a nursing assistant planting other cases after working across multiple Sydney locations while being infectious.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the group came out of a super-spread Christmas at the July holiday last month, however the facility operator said it was a regular lunch with Christmas decorations.
There are 232 cases of COVID-19 in NSW hospitals, including 54 people in intensive care. Twenty-five are in the fans.
Dr Chant said she was concerned about high levels of transmission in critical workplaces, which were now key to the state-targeted vaccination strategy.
We are redirecting and refocusing our efforts a lot on meat processing factories, distribution centers, freight companies, she said.
Wherever it should be functional to support us ensures the risk of an explosion occurring in the workplace. So we want to get into those high-risk jobs in advance and vaccinate them.
Dr Chant said the combined effect of blocking restrictions and increased vaccine intake would give Greater Sydney the best chance at reducing transmission.
The NSW Teachers Federation said that if the government was unable to make commitments for all students to return to classes, there was an urgent need to re-evaluate the decision to have 12-year-old students back in school by 16 August.
Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos said Dr Chants’ inability to declare whether students would return to class this year was very troubling and illustrated the severity of the blast.
It highlights a contradiction regarding last week’s announcement of the return of year 12. We certainly believe last week’s announcement was premature and remains premature. This was confirmed by definition by the statement of key health officials today.
Deputy Labor director and education spokeswoman Prue Car said the government should ensure schools are safe before students return.
The Morning Edition newsletter is our guide to the most important and interesting stories, analyzes and insights of the day. Register here.
