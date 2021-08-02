/ CORRECTION – SeaChange International, Inc./ :: SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC)

In the press release, Screen iL Selects SeaChange as Technology Partner to Launch the Broadcasting Platform Containing Israeli TV and Movie Content for Former Israeli Potatoes and Consumers Worldwide, released Aug 2, 2021 by SeaChange International, Inc. on PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the release should also include the following three embedded images. The full, corrected release follows:

Screen iL Selects SeaChange as Technology Partner to Launch Broadcast Platform Containing Israeli TV and Movie Content for Former Israeli Animals and Consumers Worldwide

The service features the world’s largest library of Israeli film, news, headlines and reality shows;

Just the legal platform to broadcast a range of Israeli channels and content abroad;

Led by three prominent media professionals in the Israeli and global media industry

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, August 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / -A new broadcasting service, Ekrani iL, targeting Israeli immigrants and consumers worldwide with an appetite for local Israeli film and television content, has launched globally online.

New premium broadcast service, built for Screen iL by SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video streaming platforms used by media operators and content owners, is the only legal platform to broadcast a wide variety of Israeli TV channels, movies and other content abroad. . Hebrew and English bilingual content will be actively marketed to consumers in the United States, but open to Israeli film and TV fans globally.

The service concept was developed by Stream iL Communications, Ltd., a company co-founded by prominent media professionals in the Israeli and global media industry, they are Moshe Edery, chairman; Ben Berner, CEO; and Albertino (Tino) Matalon, CMO / CFO.

“We established the Screen iL service based on our experience traveling abroad and feeling an emotional need for a window into Israel,” said Ben Berner, CEO, Screen iL. “Whether it’s news, comedy, humor, shows, movies or Hebrew; living abroad creates an emotional need to stay connected, we’ve all experienced it and that notion was the idea and foundation for Screen iL.”

SeaChange and Screen iL: Forming a True Business Partnership

Screen iL’s multi-year agreement with SeaChange provides it with access to StreamVidTM complete set of cloud-based video distribution software, including the company’s newest consumer-based analytics forecasting tool.

StreamVid consists of five essential functions: swallowing content, managing end users, making money, transmitting premium user experience (UX), and business intelligence. It is designed to help content owners engage directly with users by providing complete visibility over the customer life cycle and direct control and access to customer data and revenue sources. Integrated machine learning will help Screen iL identify growth opportunities and continually improve system service quality.

“Broadcast technology is enabling content owners to expand their reach and reach a global audience with a user experience provided for each individual consumer,” said Greg Ireland, research director for TV and OTT Video at International Data Corporation (IDC ). “Innovative technology companies are making it easy for content owners to enter the market directly for the consumer, support their brand and make money from their content.”

“Bringing the Screen iL service to life and the chance to serve the Israeli diaspora and lovers of Israeli culture around the world has been a work of love for our team,” said Robert Pons, CEO of SeaChange International. “Both project teams are fully aligned and committed to the long-term success of the business.”

Wide range of content for subscribers

Launched, Screen iL will feature the most comprehensive collection of Israeli films, pre-recorded Israeli television and live directly in the world outside of Israel.

The film library contains almost every Israeli film ever produced and especially those that won awards in Israel, including the Israeli Officer Awards (local awards) for The Cakemaker, Fill the Void, Wedding Doll and Synonyms plus Oscar-nominated films, including Footnote, Beaufort, Sallah and The Polic. Key content sources include Keshet (known as the creators of successful shows like Homeland), Reshet, RGE, NMC United, Imagine Media, Teddy Productions and Armoza Formats.

Interested customers can choose between two subscriptions with all accesses $ 19.99 monthly or $ 219.99 for an annual package.

“The SeaChange team understood what we wanted to achieve from its inception, and its powerful broadcast platform has allowed us to bring our vision into reality,” said Albertino Matalon, co-founder of Screen iL. “We appreciate the flexibility and multiple money-making options built right into the platform and look forward to growing our business together with SeaChange.”

About SeaChange International, Inc.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) is a trusted provider of video streaming services, cable TV broadcasting platforms, and advanced advertising technology. The company works with operators, broadcasters and content owners around the world to help them deliver the highest quality video experience to their customers. Its premium StreamVid streaming platform enables content operators and owners to start cost-effectively and create a direct customer service to manage, curate and make money from their content, as well as establish a direct relationship with their subscribers. SeaChange enjoys a rich legacy of nearly three decades of video hardware, software and advertising technology.

StreamVidTM is a trademark of SeaChange International, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

