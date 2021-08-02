Deportation ban ends, but not too late to get help – National & International News – MON 2August 2021

Assistance is still available to tenants in Mississippi facing eviction. Infrastructure vote possible this week. The US and Israel blame Iran for the deadly attack on the ship.

NATIONAL NEWS

Assistance is still available to tenants in Mississippi

With the suspension of the CDC eviction moratorium on Saturday, many tenants across the country are now vulnerable. According to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, approximately 29% of tenants in Mississippi are late, one of the highest rates in the country. CBPP has produced a interactive map showing what percentage of tenants are behind payments, county by county. In most Northeast Mississippi counties, that number is about 20%, but it is much higher than that in most of the rest of the state.

Mississippi Home Corporation which administers the Mississippi Rental Assistance Program (RAMP) has so far distributed only 6.2% of the $ 186 million it has received to help tenants. More than half of this was distributed in the last month as the program started very slowly.

Part of the reason for this is the lack of communication with landlords and landlords. There has also been little help in guiding tenants through the complicated application process, leading to a lack of documents and another bureaucratic snap. The RAMP website now has one interactive map showing various community organizations dedicated to helping tenants in different counties navigate the application process. In most Northeast Mississippi counties, contact information for the assistance organization is as follows:

Covenant Trust Ministries of Service

662-690-4009

Contact: Patricia Ross, [email protected]

Office Hours: M-TH: 11am 7pm

For more information, go to ms-ramp.com.Landlords can also apply on behalf of the tenant.

Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).

Vote for the potential $ 1.2T infrastructure bill this week

A bipartisan group of 10 senators has finally produced a 2,700-page draft for a massive infrastructure bill. The bill will now enter what could be a long phase of change, where other senators will propose their changes and additions. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants to hold a vote on the bill by the end of this week. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) believes a final vote could come as early as Thursday.

The bill contains about $ 550 billion in new spending over the next 5 years. Combined with the already projected federal spending, that amounts to about $ 1.2 trillion. This includes: $ 110 billion for roads and bridges, $ 39 billion for public transportation, $ 66 billion for railways, and $ 55 billion for water and wastewater infrastructure. Billions more will be allocated to airports, ports, broadband internet and electric vehicle charging stations.

Payments for this bill remain a bit unclear. Negotiators from each side rejected various funding proposals, such as raising gas taxes or increasing enforcement of the IRS meeting. The bill now relies on about $ 200 million in unspent COVID assistance funds, unemployment funds rejected by some states and expectations for future economic growth.

Democrats hope to eclipse the bill with a $ 3.5 trillion bill for “social” infrastructure spending on child care, health care and education. Schumer also hopes to have a vote on a draft budget for this bill by the end of the week. Democrats ultimately plan to pass this larger bill without the support of Republicans through budget approval, but that is unlikely to happen until the fall.

Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Israel, US blame Iran for deadly attack on Israeli oil tanker

The British and US governments say they are holding Iran accountable for a “violation of international law” following a drone strike on an Israeli-operated oil tanker. The attack took place on the shores of Oman on Thursday, killing a British and a Romanian.

Prior to the statements by the United States and Great Britain, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had claimed that there was evidence that Iran was responsible. Iran dismissed this as an “unfounded accusation.”

This is just the latest in a series of attacks between Iran and Israel in recent months. Israel is believed to be behind several incidents aboard Iranian-owned tankers, to which Iran responded similarly. Iran also blames Israel for numerous sabotage attacks on various nuclear facilities, as well as the killing of an Iranian nuclear scientist. Israel has never formally responded to the allegations. Meanwhile, sources claiming links to the Israeli spy agency Mossad have taken credit for the attacks and even provided details about the operations.

Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).

Tags: congress, ban on eviction, evictions, housing, Infrastructure, Iran, nuclear deal with Iran, Israel, Mississippi Home Corporation, ms-ramp, senate