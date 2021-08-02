The state of Missouri is concerned about international registration after COVID





The senior official of the State University of Missouri is concerned about the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and the media attention it has received may prevent interested international students from studying in Springfield. MSU President Clif Smart expressed concern over a joint press conference recently with executives from Drury University, Evangel University and the Ozarks Community Technical College. They collectively called on students to get the vaccine. “We are doing world news,” he said during the July 20 event. “Our partner universities in China know that Springfield, Missouri is leading America in terms of COVID infections, which makes it frankly less likely that many of those students will want to choose Missouri State, Drury, Evangel, OTC.” Smart added: “Part of what we need to do to get things back to normal is to increase the community vaccination rate, not just the vaccine rate on our campuses.” He noted that travel restrictions imposed due to the pandemic make it difficult, and in some cases impossible, to get to Springfield. “For example, in Springfield, two years ago, we would have 900 students from China physically on our campus. This past year, we had about 200,” Smart said. “And so you can see the magnitude of the change.” Smart said more international students are expected to step on campus this fall than a year ago. “We are convinced that any student who is not vaccinated should be vaccinated when they arrive in America and our campus,” he said. “They seem to have a lot less hesitation about the vaccine than students in Missouri and Arkansas and Kansas and Oklahoma, for whatever reason.” It envisions a vaccination rate “close to 100 percent” for international students at MSU. Brad Bodenhausen, vice president of international education and training at MSU, said 1,492 international students were enrolled in the fall of 2020, 99 fewer than in the fall of 2019. However, only half of the international students were on campus last fall. Others studied online or at MSU campuses in China. “Our total number of international students has not dropped significantly,” he said in an interview with News-Leader. “But the location of our students and the way we conceive of international education has really evolved over that time.” Bodenhausen said the university added flexibility a year ago to help already enrolled international students and others in the recruitment pipeline. “We wanted them to stay committed to the state of Missouri and in a position to get here physically as soon as they could,” he said. “Many of those students were then able to join us in the spring semester, last year, and the others will be reuniting this fall.” He said most of the university’s international students were from five countries last fall: China, Vietnam, India, Korea and Saudi Arabia. More:Springfield Public Schools requires camouflage for all students, staff this fall Bodenhausen said the recent increase in COVID-19 is well known and has prompted additional questions from those interested in studying in the Ozarks. we want to be famous. “ Despite this, the university is forecasting an increase in international graduate students this fall and a similar overall international number of students this fall. He said the final number will depend heavily on how many prospective students are able to obtain the necessary time travel documents in the US for fall classes. “Some parents have been asked about the situation after seeing the news,” he told them at the recruitment pipeline. “But we have not had any students change their plans.” Claudette Riley is an educational reporter for News-Leader. Email news tips at [email protected]

