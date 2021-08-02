US News & World Report names UH Cleveland Medical Center among the best nations | Local News





US News & World Report named University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center the best hospital for 2021-22. University Hospitals were ranked nationwide in five of the 15 adult specialties. It was ranked third among all hospitals in Ohio. It was ranked in the top 50 nationwide for cancer, 38; cardiology and heart surgery, 34; ears, nose and throat, 46; geriatrics, 40; and neurology and neurosurgery, 39. His gastroenterology and GI surgery; pulmonology and lung surgery; and urology specialties, and 15 of the usual adult procedures and conditions were defined as high-performance. Every top 50 ranking places UH at the top 1% of hospitals nationwide, according to a press release. A handful rank highly in as many categories as UH Cleveland Medical Center has. Our care providers are committed to providing the highest quality health care to our patients, said UH CEO Dr. Cliff Megerian in the announcement. We are proud of their achievements in providing care to patients with the most serious and complex needs, and of their unremitting efforts during this unprecedented pandemic that challenged us in 2020. US News rated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions for its 2021-22 ranking. UH Cleveland Medical Center consistently ranks among the best hospitals in Ohio and the United States, said Dr. Daniel Simon, president of UH Medical Center and chief clinical and scientific officer for UH on release. Our caregivers strive to provide compassionate, evidence-based care as they teach the next generation of caregivers and advance the frontiers of medicine through research. US News uses objective methodologies to rank its best hospitals, including survival rates and discharge rates from home, volume and quality of nursing, among other indicators related to care. US News ranked UH Rainbow Babies & Childrens Hospital among America’s Best Children’s Hospitals in eight specialties, three of which ranked in the top 25 last month. The medical and surgical specialties listed on UH Rainbows include orthopedics, pulmonology, diabetes and endocrinology, cancer, urology, neonatology, nephrology, and gastroenterology and GI surgery. Sammi Fremont is the editorial intern at Clifford and Linda Wolf.

