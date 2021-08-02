All Spirit Airlines flights to Tampa International Airport were canceled on Monday

All Spirit Airlines flights in and out of Tampa International Airport were canceled on Monday, as part of a wide-ranging network outage that the carrier has blamed for operational challenges.

Airport spokeswoman Emily Nipps said that after a number of cancellations over the weekend, all incoming and outgoing Spirit flights on Monday were out. They include flights to and from Chicago, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Cleveland and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Some are still appearing as on time or late on airport website, but that’s not correct, Nipps said.

All our Spirit flights have been canceled outside Tampa, she said.

Orlando International Airport AND Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are among the other centers experiencing widespread interruptions of the Spirit.

More than 271 Spirit flights nationwide were canceled on Monday, with another 159 listed as delayed, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.com. This is on top of 165 cancellations and 341 delays on Sunday.

We were working all the time to get back on track after several weekend travel interruptions due to a series of weather and operation challenges, Spirit Field Sutton spokesman said in an email statement. We needed to make proactive cancellations for some flights across the network, but most flights are still scheduled as planned.

Levi Oliver, 13, and Agnes Oliver, 16, landed on Monday after their Spirit Airlines flight was canceled at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. [ CHRIS DAY | South Florida ]

In the near future, Spirit is instructing travelers to check their email and flight status. Nipps said the airport expects some Spirit flights to resume on Tuesday, though it is likely at a different schedule.

If you fly for at least the next two days, check with Spirit if you are coming to the airport, she said.