International
With COVID-19 deteriorating, Thailand targets ‘fake news’
Over the past 30 days, COVID-19 cases in Thailand have more than u trefishua after a disappointing proliferation of vaccines, accompanied by troops on the street, a violent crackdowns on protests, and cooling attacks on civil society. In response, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-chas the military government took the obvious culprit: the press more specifically, the fake news.
Distortion of information to cause a misunderstanding regarding the emergency situation, which may ultimately affect the security of the state, is prohibited, announced the government IN Government Gazette of Thailand, an official public newspaper, on Thursday, adding that internet service providers should immediately suspend violators’ accounts.
Under these new regulations, the Royal Thai Police and the Ministry of Economy and Digital Society (MDES) will pursue legal consequences under the Cybercrime Act, including imprisonment for up to two years or a fine of up to 40,000 baht ($ 1,213). The vague, new decree also leaves room for the pursuit of fake news, a term repeatedly used by authorities, even if the reporting is accurate, if the news causes public panic. As always, the definition is almost entirely in the hands of governments.
Over the weekend, the military filed a complaint with police over an online rumor that the military was undertaking a coup in Bangkok, with 48 battalions to overthrow Prayut and replace him with confused general Apirat Kongsompong. Rumors of a coup are more or less constant in Thailand, which has had 13 successful coups since the beginning of the 20th century, most recently in 2014.
These moves have brought condemnation from press organizations across the country and from the Thai Foreign Correspondents Club. An opinion article came out on The Thai surveyor by editor-in-chief Cod Satrusayang a day after the measures were announced, saying the organization would not change its coverage and declaring crusader governments Orwellian fake news.
Prayuts’ outspoken contempt for the press has long been a feature of military government, from spraying a press pool with disinfectant disinfectant literally placing a cardboard cut by yourself to avoid questions.
The use of fake news as a weapon became official with the launch of Center against fake news at the end of 2019. The implementation of the MDES has been arbitrary, using the Cybercrime Act to target political opposition, government critics and entertainers.
The new government orders are supposedly aimed at combating potentially harmful rumors about the rabid COVID-19 virus, due to which the country has expanded state of emergency powers 13 times. Thailand and most of the Greater Mekong Subregion were spared from COVID-19 outbreaks throughout 2020, but in April, a new outbreak and the delta variant saw cases drop from tens to thousands.
Overwhelming demand for vaccines in Thailand, which have been largely dependent on Sinovac and domestically produced (and by-product) The AstraZeneca vaccine was on display when Bangkok began offering vaccinations at a location for those over the age of 60 who weighed more than 220 pounds. Social media flooded in with pictures of crowds lining up for their blows. The beleagured health minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, said the photos were the result of camera angles or whatever.
Worsening the issue of fake news are the municipal and provincial rules of COVID-19 from alcohol consumption to stay-at-home orders which are issued days or even hours before they are intended to take effect, often with hidden or completely contradictory directions.
Newspapers are not the only ones at risk from the government in the recent opposition search. The latest moves were preceded by weeks of threats against effectors and celebritiesthe arrest of at least 25 persons for criticizing governments dealing with the pandemic.
18-year-old rapper Danupha Minnie Kanateerakul, better known as Milli, was one of the first characters to score, receiving a 2,000 baht (or $ 60) fine for defaming the government, the latest in a long list of target rappers by the authorities. Similarly, anyone can be at risk from the renewed crusade of governments against its critics; even just sharing or retweeting can be considered a violation.
Beyond the fake news, the Cybercrime Act and Anti-Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation law, the government released its most formidable weapon during the protests last year: Section 112, lse-majestic or criticizing the monarchy. Siam Bioscience, which has strong ties to the royal family, is the main source of vaccine supply in Thailand. Criticism of the government vaccine plan, even vaguely, has led to major allegations, as was the case with former leader of the Forward Future Party Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.
July also marked the launch of the much-publicized Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus models, opening up two tropical islands for international tourism, followed by daily concerns over the growing prevalence of COVID-19. Authorities have warned against fake tourism-related news in Deti Andaman AND Gulf of Thailandnow with serious legal consequences.
The other target for the Thai government is widespread criticism the law of non-governmental organizations this would see the kingdom take control of all international organizations, modeled on similar movements by India AND Russia. This would be a severe blow to civil society groups throughout the region.
