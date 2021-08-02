The government moves to protect families who want to talk to victims of dead sexual assault





The Victorian government is moving to repeal laws leaving the families of victims of sexual assault dead at risk of prosecution to speak publicly about crimes against their loved ones. Main points: Laws introduced last year meant families had to get a court order to speak to victims of dead sexual assault

The state government is presenting today a new draft law that protects families from prosecution

The state opposition says the government is rushing the bill through parliament The laws were harshly criticized by the families of the victims, including relatives of the Melbourne murdered woman, Jill Meagher, when introduced in 2020. The legislation meant that families would have to go to court, at their own expense, to claim the right to speak publicly about the dead victims of the sex offense. Jill Meagher’s mother, Edith McKeon last year called the laws “wrong” and said in a Facebook post that she was “annoyed that they had not even contacted any of the family”. An attempt to introduce the laws as a temporary measure last November was rejected by the Victorian parliament. Loading The government has tried to balance the rights of family members to speak publicly after the death of a sexual assault victim, with the wishes of family members who do not want to be identified. Judicial Draft Report Amendment to Draft Law 2021, which will be presented to Parliament today, will remove the need for a court order before family members can speak publicly about the deaths of sexual assault victims. It will also give family members, partners or close friends the right to apply for a Victim Protection Order (VPO) to protect their identity and privacy. Victoria Attorney General Jaclyn Symes said the scheme would be reviewed after two years. “Every time we talk against sexual assault, it becomes easier for others to talk about it,” she said. “Importers It is important that our justice system supports this to happen while respecting the wishes of those who want to stay private.” Shadow Attorney General Edward O’Donohue said the government was passing the bill in parliament without properly consulting with lawyers and experts. “Yes we need these reforms, but we have to make them right. We have seen the terrible consequences of the mistake and the pain it caused to so many families of the dead sexual assault victims who have suffered so much.” he said. “The Andrews government needs to consult, listen and engage with other political parties, experts and the wider community to make sure they have that right.” Laws that prevented sexual assault survivors from speaking out legally about acts against them after the conviction of a perpetrator were overturned last year following pressure from the Let It Talk campaign. Attorney Grace Tame was named Australian of the Year for her work in trying to overturn similar laws in Tasmania.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-03/laws-to-allow-families-of-dead-sexual-assault-victims-to-speak/100344416 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos