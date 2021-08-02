Liberals commit only to reviewing the weak powers of the information tsar

Nova Scotia Liberal leader Iain Rankin is only committing to reviewing the weak powers of the county information commissioner, but his rivals are promising to give her office some legal teeth.

Those powers would force the public agency to challenge the commissioner’s decisions in court instead of this burden falling on the citizens.

Applicants have had to go through complex and expensive litigation in recent years to enforce decisions on the disclosure of public information.

The NDP and the Progressive Conservatives say that if elected in the August 17 election, they will make Information Commissioner Tricia Ralph an independent law enforcement officer.

Conservative leader Tim Houston has promised to give the ability to place orders to the information commissioner. (CBC)

Rankin, however, promised on Friday to have his justice minister review and modernize public information legislation.

Former Liberal Prime Minister Stephen McNeil in 2013 had promised to give the commissioner the power to place orders, but never fulfilled that promise, calling it a “mistake.”

Rankin said if elected, he is committed to having more “up-to-date legislation allowing easier access for the public

information “.

“The one I have pledged, which is in the mandate letter [Justice Minister Randy Delorey]”It is a complete and comprehensive review of legislation that has not changed in decades,” he told reporters.

“The review will come up with specific recommendations and we will accept each of them.”

Conservative leader Tim Houston has linked the issue to an alleged lack of liberal transparency. He said the liberal government unlike other provincial governments has not found a way to allow the legislature to sit down during the pandemic or allow the public accounts committee to function fully during the health crisis.

NDP leader Gary Burrill says the information commissioner must “have the ability to make their decisions stand.” (Robert Short / CBC)

“All of these things are stained in this government because they all underestimate democracy, and every time you underestimate democracy you take people away from democracy,” Houston told reporters last week.

“People think,” it just does not matter. “

“A progressive conservative government is one that will have the courage to hold people accountable,” he added. “Oneshte is the one that will be transparent. That means giving the commissioner the ability to do the trick.”

NDP leader Gary Burrill says his party would be different from the Liberals on the issue of access to public information.

“We believe in this,” he said in an July 26 interview with The Canadian Press. “We have said for a long time that the freedom of information officer should be a house officer and that they should have the ability to make their decisions stand.”

In April, a research group studying how federal prisons and jails across the country handled the COVID-19 pandemic singled out Nova Scotia for its poor access to information system response.

Nova Scotia Information and Privacy Commissioner Tricia Ralph has said a recent request to NS prisons would have to wait for years, as her office has limited resources. (CBC)

University of Winnipeg researcher Kevin Walby noted that the tariffs projected in the province were nearly 20 times higher than those in Ontario for material requirements ranging from manuals and policy guidelines to statistical complaints requirements. prisoners.

Faced with tens of thousands of dollars in fees, Walby abandoned demand in Nova Scotia. He said at the time that even if he had been successful in obtaining information about the province’s prisons, he would have had to go to court to enforce the ruling.

Ralph said at the time that Walby’s request would have to wait “more than three years” before her office could deal with it due to limited resources.

In June 2017, Ralph’s predecessor, Catherine Tully, had called for reforms, including becoming her position as an independent legislature official, which would give her office more security and a longer term. easy with budget requirements.

She noted that at the time Nova Scotia was the only province that did not allow its information commissioner that kind of independence. Tully had also argued for the powers of law and order.