International
Liberals commit only to reviewing the weak powers of the information tsar
Nova Scotia Liberal leader Iain Rankin is only committing to reviewing the weak powers of the county information commissioner, but his rivals are promising to give her office some legal teeth.
Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.
Those powers would force the public agency to challenge the commissioner’s decisions in court instead of this burden falling on the citizens.
Applicants have had to go through complex and expensive litigation in recent years to enforce decisions on the disclosure of public information.
The NDP and the Progressive Conservatives say that if elected in the August 17 election, they will make Information Commissioner Tricia Ralph an independent law enforcement officer.
Rankin, however, promised on Friday to have his justice minister review and modernize public information legislation.
Former Liberal Prime Minister Stephen McNeil in 2013 had promised to give the commissioner the power to place orders, but never fulfilled that promise, calling it a “mistake.”
Rankin said if elected, he is committed to having more “up-to-date legislation allowing easier access for the public
information “.
“The one I have pledged, which is in the mandate letter [Justice Minister Randy Delorey]”It is a complete and comprehensive review of legislation that has not changed in decades,” he told reporters.
“The review will come up with specific recommendations and we will accept each of them.”
Conservative leader Tim Houston has linked the issue to an alleged lack of liberal transparency. He said the liberal government unlike other provincial governments has not found a way to allow the legislature to sit down during the pandemic or allow the public accounts committee to function fully during the health crisis.
“All of these things are stained in this government because they all underestimate democracy, and every time you underestimate democracy you take people away from democracy,” Houston told reporters last week.
“People think,” it just does not matter. “
“A progressive conservative government is one that will have the courage to hold people accountable,” he added. “Oneshte is the one that will be transparent. That means giving the commissioner the ability to do the trick.”
NDP leader Gary Burrill says his party would be different from the Liberals on the issue of access to public information.
“We believe in this,” he said in an July 26 interview with The Canadian Press. “We have said for a long time that the freedom of information officer should be a house officer and that they should have the ability to make their decisions stand.”
In April, a research group studying how federal prisons and jails across the country handled the COVID-19 pandemic singled out Nova Scotia for its poor access to information system response.
University of Winnipeg researcher Kevin Walby noted that the tariffs projected in the province were nearly 20 times higher than those in Ontario for material requirements ranging from manuals and policy guidelines to statistical complaints requirements. prisoners.
Faced with tens of thousands of dollars in fees, Walby abandoned demand in Nova Scotia. He said at the time that even if he had been successful in obtaining information about the province’s prisons, he would have had to go to court to enforce the ruling.
Ralph said at the time that Walby’s request would have to wait “more than three years” before her office could deal with it due to limited resources.
In June 2017, Ralph’s predecessor, Catherine Tully, had called for reforms, including becoming her position as an independent legislature official, which would give her office more security and a longer term. easy with budget requirements.
She noted that at the time Nova Scotia was the only province that did not allow its information commissioner that kind of independence. Tully had also argued for the powers of law and order.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/liberals-only-commit-to-reviewing-weak-powers-of-information-czar-1.6127053
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]