Brisbane hospitals under pressure, health staff in isolation as COVID Delta outbreak escalates
Surgeries are being canceled, COVID-19 care facilities have been set up and the state children’s hospital is being held in reserve as Queensland Health prepares for a potentially large increase in coronavirus infections, especially among children.
Main points:
- Four hospitals can handle COVID-19 cases, but Queensland Health is urgently trying to “grow” and bring more online
- There were more than 300 health workers quarantined at home yesterday, with the number expected to increase
- Queensland Health is rescheduling operations with Category 2 and 3 choices
Queensland health chief Jeannette Young described the grim precautions and warned that the region’s healthcare workforce had been “destroyed” by the blast in schools, with doctors forced to isolate themselves after their children were exposed.
Dozens of top doctors are believed to be among the thousands of people currently in isolation.
South Queensland recorded 13 new cases won in the country on Monday, with 10 children under the age of nine being accompanied by the school blast.
Dr Young apologized that COVID-19 patients were diverted from Brisbane to the Gold Coast after ABC discovered that a small child infected in the school outbreak in Brisbane was taken to the seaside hospital for treatment over the weekend.
She said the diversion happened because Gold Coast Hospital had a ward built on purpose that made it the best in the state to treat such cases of viruses.
Hospital on standby for sick children
Dr Young said four hospitals had the expertise to handle COVID-19 cases, but Queensland Health was urgently trying to “get up” and bring more online.
The hospitals are Prince Charles Hospital, Royal Brisbane Hospital and Women and Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast hospitals.
“If it were me, I would be very grateful if I would be admitted to any of those four hospitals,” Dr Young said.
“This is much better than going to one of the other hospitals, but we will have to increase the other hospitals.”
Dr Young said she was keeping a hospital on standby ready for younger patients.
“The other hospital I’m in for when the kids get very sick is [Queensland] “Children’s Hospital,” she said.
“He has also developed a lot of expertise in treating COVID.”
Dr Young said Gold Coast Hospital was one of the best in the state for treating COVID-19, boasting a ward built specifically in response to the SARS pandemic that occurred in Asia.
“It ‘s probably our best located in the state, so I would be happy to admit myself to the Gold Coast,” she said.
Quarantine health care workers put pressure on the system
Some senior doctors have confirmed that the school blast had potentially isolated about 50 per cent of surgeons in Brisbane as their children were attending schools affiliated with the COVID-19 group.
Doctors who did not want to be named said a crisis plan was being considered where some of the surgeons could be allowed to leave the isolation early for emergency.
However, this would only happen if they had two negative COVID tests and then stayed away from their families, according to doctors.
Dr Young said the school explosion had devastated the healthcare workforce, with many parents working in the field having to go into isolation.
There were more than 300 health workers quarantined at home yesterday, with the number expected to rise.
But Dr Young said the isolation had to happen “because I can not get those health workers to enter the workforce and spread the virus”.
“But I’ve talked to our hospitals and I know ours [Queensland Health] the general manager has spoken to our hospitals to see what critical work needs to be continued and what work can be postponed to next week. “
AMAQ President Dr Chris Perry told ABC Radio Brisbane that the house arrest order in south-east Queensland was a “good, strong blockade that came early”, but is believed to be likely to be extended by a week.
He said he believed there was only a 50 per cent chance the blockade would be lifted this Sunday and was 95 per cent sure it would stay in place for another week.
Delayed election operations
Queensland Health was rescheduling operations with Category 2 and 3 electives.
Category 2 is described as recommended surgery within 90 days, while category 3 is classified as non-urgent or recommended within one year of being placed on the waiting list, according to the Queensland Health classification system.
Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles said categories 2 and 3 would be affected along with outpatient appointments.
“Ata [Queensland Health]it will determine the level of critical care that can be sustained by their workforce and then make assessments for less urgent activities, “he said.
Several schools have already been affected by the outbreak of the virus that was first identified in an Indooroopilly State High School student last week.
Queensland Health is still trying to trace the source of the student’s infection regardless of the previous theory that it caught the virus from a medical student teacher.
