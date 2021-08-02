Brisbane hospitals under pressure, health staff in isolation as COVID Delta outbreak escalates

Surgeries are being canceled, COVID-19 care facilities have been set up and the state children’s hospital is being held in reserve as Queensland Health prepares for a potentially large increase in coronavirus infections, especially among children.

Queensland health chief Jeannette Young described the grim precautions and warned that the region’s healthcare workforce had been “destroyed” by the blast in schools, with doctors forced to isolate themselves after their children were exposed.

Dozens of top doctors are believed to be among the thousands of people currently in isolation.

South Queensland recorded 13 new cases won in the country on Monday, with 10 children under the age of nine being accompanied by the school blast.

Dr Young apologized that COVID-19 patients were diverted from Brisbane to the Gold Coast after ABC discovered that a small child infected in the school outbreak in Brisbane was taken to the seaside hospital for treatment over the weekend.

She said the diversion happened because Gold Coast Hospital had a ward built on purpose that made it the best in the state to treat such cases of viruses.

Hospital on standby for sick children

Dr Young said four hospitals had the expertise to handle COVID-19 cases, but Queensland Health was urgently trying to “get up” and bring more online.

Overview of Queensland COVID-19: Cases confirmed so far: 1,824

Deaths: 7

Tests performed: 3,402,316

Active cases: 66 Latest information from Queensland Health.

The hospitals are Prince Charles Hospital, Royal Brisbane Hospital and Women and Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast hospitals.

“If it were me, I would be very grateful if I would be admitted to any of those four hospitals,” Dr Young said.

“This is much better than going to one of the other hospitals, but we will have to increase the other hospitals.”

Dr Young said she was keeping a hospital on standby ready for younger patients.

“The other hospital I’m in for when the kids get very sick is [Queensland] “Children’s Hospital,” she said.

“He has also developed a lot of expertise in treating COVID.”

Dr Young said Gold Coast Hospital was one of the best in the state for treating COVID-19, boasting a ward built specifically in response to the SARS pandemic that occurred in Asia.

“It ‘s probably our best located in the state, so I would be happy to admit myself to the Gold Coast,” she said.

Dr Young said Gold Coast Hospital was one of the best in the state for treating COVID-19. ( ABC News: Jennifer Huxley )

Quarantine health care workers put pressure on the system

Some senior doctors have confirmed that the school blast had potentially isolated about 50 per cent of surgeons in Brisbane as their children were attending schools affiliated with the COVID-19 group.

What does the SEQ blocking add-on mean to you? The blockade for people living in 11 local government areas from the Sun Coast to the border is in effect until the weekend. This is tougher than ever.

Doctors who did not want to be named said a crisis plan was being considered where some of the surgeons could be allowed to leave the isolation early for emergency.

However, this would only happen if they had two negative COVID tests and then stayed away from their families, according to doctors.

Dr Young said the school explosion had devastated the healthcare workforce, with many parents working in the field having to go into isolation.

There were more than 300 health workers quarantined at home yesterday, with the number expected to rise.

But Dr Young said the isolation had to happen “because I can not get those health workers to enter the workforce and spread the virus”.

“We are doing the work now to see the impact of all that health workforce that is at home now with the hope that they are only home for 14 days and then we can come back and speed up the operation and the outpatients again,” he said. she said.

“But I’ve talked to our hospitals and I know ours [Queensland Health] the general manager has spoken to our hospitals to see what critical work needs to be continued and what work can be postponed to next week. “

AMAQ President Dr Chris Perry told ABC Radio Brisbane that the house arrest order in south-east Queensland was a “good, strong blockade that came early”, but is believed to be likely to be extended by a week.

He said he believed there was only a 50 per cent chance the blockade would be lifted this Sunday and was 95 per cent sure it would stay in place for another week.

Delayed election operations

Queensland Health was rescheduling operations with Category 2 and 3 electives.

Category 2 is described as recommended surgery within 90 days, while category 3 is classified as non-urgent or recommended within one year of being placed on the waiting list, according to the Queensland Health classification system.

Mr Miles said categories 2 and 3 would be affected along with outpatient appointments. ( AAP: Dan Peled )

Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles said categories 2 and 3 would be affected along with outpatient appointments.

“Ata [Queensland Health]it will determine the level of critical care that can be sustained by their workforce and then make assessments for less urgent activities, “he said.

Several schools have already been affected by the outbreak of the virus that was first identified in an Indooroopilly State High School student last week.

Queensland Health is still trying to trace the source of the student’s infection regardless of the previous theory that it caught the virus from a medical student teacher.

