Palestinians face deportation from East Jerusalem offer deal | Israeli
Palestinian residents of the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, who face forced eviction from their homes, have been offered a compromise deal with Jewish settlers by the Israeli supreme court, in a sudden development on the high-profile issue. .
Monday’s hearing, which was supposed to make a final decision on whether to accept an appeal from four Palestinian families for deportation orders in the ten-year legal battle, was instead met with a sudden call from judges for both sides to accept it. a practical solution.
What we are saying is, let’s move from the level of principles to the levels of practicality, said Director Isaac Amit in the courtroom, where the trials took place in Hebrew without translation into Arabic. People should continue to live there and that is the idea, to try to reach a practical agreement.
The proposed compromise will allow 70 Palestinians to stay in their homes as protected tenants and protect them from eviction for years to come, while paying an annual fee of 1,500NIS (335) to Nahalat Shimon , a colonial organization that lower courts. have stated the lawful owners of the disputed properties.
The agreement, which leaves the question of legal ownership unanswered, was not enthusiastically welcomed by either party, but both parties are expected to give a formal response at the next court hearing.
The compromise is likely to be unacceptable to the Palestinians, as it would in fact mean agreeing that the land is not theirs. The stalled session ended with an order from three judges that the Palestinians must submit a list of names of people eligible for protected tenant status within the next seven days.
