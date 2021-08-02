Palestinians face deportation from East Jerusalem offer deal | Israeli

Connect with us

Palestinians face deportation from East Jerusalem offer deal

Palestinian residents of the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, who face forced eviction from their homes, have been offered a compromise deal with Jewish settlers by the Israeli supreme court, in a sudden development on the high-profile issue. .

Monday’s hearing, which was supposed to make a final decision on whether to accept an appeal from four Palestinian families for deportation orders in the ten-year legal battle, was instead met with a sudden call from judges for both sides to accept it. a practical solution.

What we are saying is, let’s move from the level of principles to the levels of practicality, said Director Isaac Amit in the courtroom, where the trials took place in Hebrew without translation into Arabic. People should continue to live there and that is the idea, to try to reach a practical agreement.

The proposed compromise will allow 70 Palestinians to stay in their homes as protected tenants and protect them from eviction for years to come, while paying an annual fee of 1,500NIS (335) to Nahalat Shimon , a colonial organization that lower courts. have stated the lawful owners of the disputed properties.

Israeli left-wing activists protest government policy regarding Palestinians in East Jerusalem outside the supreme court in Jerusalem
Israeli left-wing activists protest against the government’s policy regarding Palestinians in East Jerusalem on Monday outside the supreme court in Jerusalem. Photo: Abir Sultan / EPA

The agreement, which leaves the question of legal ownership unanswered, was not enthusiastically welcomed by either party, but both parties are expected to give a formal response at the next court hearing.

The compromise is likely to be unacceptable to the Palestinians, as it would in fact mean agreeing that the land is not theirs. The stalled session ended with an order from three judges that the Palestinians must submit a list of names of people eligible for protected tenant status within the next seven days.

There are all kinds of feelings [in Sheikh Jarrah] now, Mohammed al-Kurd, a prominent writer and activist from the neighborhood, said outside the courtroom before the hearing began.

I am angry that my fate is in the hands of settlers, settler institutions, settler courts, settler laws, I have no hope or belief [in this process].

Monday’s unusual proceedings came after a court ruling in May was postponed amid protests against evictions. The demonstrations in Sheikh Jarrah became embroiled in the worst violence in Jerusalem in recent years and helped start a new 11-day war between Israel and Hamas, which left 254 Palestinians and 13 people in Israel dead.

Several Israeli media outlets reported before hearing Monday that Israel’s new ruling coalition was seeking to delay the deportation decision in order to defuse internal tensions and calm the Joe Bidens administration. The new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, is expected to pay his first state visit to Washington DC later in August.

The fight for Sheikh Jarrah, a predominantly Palestinian neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem bordering the Old City and West Jerusalem, touches on three of the most important issues of the Israeli-Palestinian dispute: control of the holy city, the rights of Palestinians living in Israel Occupied Territory and Palestinian Right to Return.

Israeli settlers have relocated to some of his properties, saying they were owned by Jews before the 1948 war over the creation of Israel. Israeli law allows Jews to reclaim property in East Jerusalem, a right denied to Palestinians who lost land and homes in the same conflict in other parts of the city.

Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrahs say the land was guaranteed to their families by Jordan, which offered them homes in exchange for renouncing their refugee status. Documents filed in court Monday suggested Jordan was interrupted in registering claims from the 1967 war, in which Israel occupied the Old City, along with East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Israeli authorities have repeatedly said that Sheh Jarrahs’s future is a private property dispute which should be settled in court, rather than a state matter. Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit was acquitted of the case in June.

Rights groups say other families in East Jerusalem are also vulnerable to deportation orders, estimating that more than 1,000 Palestinians in total are at risk of losing their homes in similar court battles.

