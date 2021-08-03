Reality check: Would the original government vaccination schedule have put Australia in a different position?

After promising last year to put Australia in the queue for global coronavirus vaccination, Prime Minister Scott Morrison found himself under increasing pressure on the rate of spread.

But Morrison says that even if his government had achieved its vaccination targets, the country at this stage would still have relied on blocking, testing and tracking contacts to eradicate the virus.

In onePress conference on July 8he claimed that the Government’s best scenarios for starting vaccination would not have allowed Australia to deviate from the current strategy.

After all Even meeting the government’s most optimistic targets, the number of people vaccinated by July 8 would not be enough to avoid using repression strategies like the blockade in NSW.

But if the government had implemented its original schedule, experts agree that NSW would certainly have been in a much stronger position, with less draconian measures needed to control the virus.

“The national vaccination plan that was adopted last year and all the objectives, even in their most optimistic scenarios, which have not been realized, none of them put Australia in a position where an oppressive strategy could have been removed in any time, at least until the end of October, “Morrison said.

“So the suggestion that somehow there was a vaccination rate that would have put us in a different position now than it was planned last year is simply not true.”

What exactly did the Government say about the pace of starting work by the end of last year? And with Sydney battling an escalating public health crisis, what kind of position would Australia be in now if the original vaccination targets were on track?

Here you have a control of reality.

What was the ‘most optimistic scenario for the spread of the vaccine?

Towards the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 the Morrison government made some promises regarding the pace of vaccine spread.

The government set an October target to offer all Australians a vaccine, but the target was later abandoned. ( ABC News: Danielle Bonica )

Among them was the full vaccination of the population for about eight months, starting in late February or early March and ending in October.

This plan was first articulated by Health Minister Greg Hunt.

During a press conference on December 28, 2020, he said the government expected the population to be fully vaccinated by the end of October.

“Our goal is always under promise, over-delivery, and we expect Australians to be fully vaccinated by the end of October, based on the fact that it is free, universal and fully voluntary,” Hunt said.

Whether Mr. Hunt referred to the adult population (over the age of 18), the population over the age of 16, or the entire population including children, was never clear.

A similar (though not identical) commitment was made by Morrison a month later.

In oneSpeech of February 1st, he said he expected to “offer all Australians the opportunity to be vaccinated by October this year, starting in just a few weeks”.

He added that the first vaccinations remained on track to be in Australia, ready for transport and distribution to priority groups, by the end of February.

As a temporary target, the Government promised that 4 million people would be vaccinated by the end of March.

Difficultly it is difficult to say how this original vaccination plan could have come out of there if it had been submitted. It may have come out steadily, or it may have accelerated over time.

Indeed, in recent weeks, current vaccination rates have risen sharply. With three months left until the end of October, the government still has time to make up for lost ground.

Given this, it is still useful to consider what average vaccination rates would have been required to achieve the population vaccination target by October, and where this could have put the nation hypothetically on July 8, the day Morrison made his claim that the current settings for suppressing the virus were inevitable.

Of the Governmentnational vaccine distribution strategy, issued in early January, included a five-point distribution plan, starting with quarantine and border staff, front-line health officials, age and disability care staff, and aged care residents, and disability, eventually progressing (in a fifth stage) to Australians under the age of 18 “if recommended”.

This original plan shows a target population of 20,030,000, with another 5,670,000 under the age of 18.

LIVE UPDATE: Read our blog for the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

So how many strokes would it take?

How many vaccines would have to be administered to achieve the proportional government target in July? ( ABC News: Jeremy Story Carter )

With both AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines, a person needs two doses to be considered vaccinated.

This means that about 40,060,000 strokes will be required to vaccinate the adult population, or 51,400,000 strokes if people under 18 are involved.

This translates to an average of 163,510 beats per day over the 245 days from early March to late October for all adults, or 209,796 beats per day if people under the age of 18 are included.

Had the government managed to reach this kind of average daily rate, approximately 21.3 million hits could have been delivered over the 130 days from early March at Morrison’s July 8 press conference. That would be enough to fully vaccinate 10.6 million adults, or about 53 percent of the adult population.

If people under the age of 18 were included, about 13.6 million people would have been fully vaccinated, in proportion to the target.

In reality, the presentation has gone far behind. As of July 8, a total of 8,871,572 doses had been given.

Would it have made a difference if half of all adults had been vaccinated?

According to experts consulted by Fact Check, a vaccination rate of approximately half of the adult population would not provide a sufficient level of general immunity to enable greater freedoms in the event of an outbreak.

Disease model George Milne, of the University of Western Australia School of Physics, Mathematics and Computer Science, Computer Science and Software Engineering, says his modeling shows that a vaccination rate “much higher” than 50 per cent would be needed to significantly soften a kind of Delta. explosion like that of Sydney.

“And that would have required vaccination of those 12 and older, and the use of RNA vaccines as well,” Professor Milne told Fact Check.

“We also show that if the above cannot be met, strong and early blocking is needed. NSW has done neither.”

Lei Zhang, head of Artificial Intelligence and Modeling in the Epidemiological Program at Monash University Central Clinical School, said a vaccination rate of about 50 percent was “a little too low to ensure the kind of freedom we are after.”

Associate Professor Zhang estimates that Australia will need to reach 80 or 90 per cent of vaccination coverage to be able to open safely.

Burnet Institute econometrician Nick Scott agreed that, at 50 percent, vaccine coverage restrictions would still be required, “and we would still need to be in a phase of suppression.”

In this sense, Morrison has a point: even if the initial targets had been met (with approximately half of adults vaccinated by July 8), Australian jurisdictions would still be forced to use blockages, contact tracking, testing and distancing measures for keep a lid on the virus.

Blockages are likely to be a feature even below the government’s original vaccination targets, but experts say the higher vaccination rate has likely made the virus easier to suppress in NSW. ( ABC News: Danielle Bonica )

So wouldn’t achieving the goal make any difference?

However, this does not mean that Australia would be in the same predicament if the original target had been reached.

Morrison’s claim that “it’s just not true” that “there was a vaccination rate that would have put us in a different position now than it was planned last year” requires further scrutiny.

According to experts consulted by Fact Check, vaccination coverage of about half would significantly ease the burden of oppression, requiring shorter blockages and less severe restrictions.

Modeling undertaken by Associate Professor Zhang and his team provided at Fact Check shows that every 5 percent increase in vaccination coverage leads to a reduction of 0.05 points in the “effective reproduction number” of the virus, i.e. the average number of people who an infected person passes the virus before the infected person is cleared of the virus.

This, in turn, will shorten the duration of a block required to suppress the virus by seven to 10 days.

In other words, higher vaccine coverage would have made the current Sydney outbreak much easier to control.

Professor Mikhail Prokopenko, director of the Center for Complex Systems at the University of Sydney, said that even with 40 percent of the population vaccinated by September, there would continue to be a “persistent tight and comprehensive blockade to suppress the explosion.”

“The accelerated spread of vaccination in Australia will make a difference within a few months, but, at this stage, a strict blockade makes a relatively greater impact especially if imposed quickly,” Professor Prokopenko told Fact Check.

“As our model shows, a 12-day delay in imposing strict measures almost nullifies” the benefit of a progressive vaccination of up to 40 percent of the population. “

After all

Morrison may have one point: even with half the population vaccinated by July, Australia would still have been dependent on measures to suppress the virus, especially with the more infectious delta variant being rampant.

However, it is wrong to suggest that Australia would be in the same predicament if the government were on track to achieve its original vaccination target.

Had the government fulfilled its original schedule, Australia would surely have been in a much stronger position, with shorter blockages and less draconian measures needed to eradicate the virus.

Lead Researcher: Josh Gordon, Editor of Economics and Finance

