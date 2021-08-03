Anti-Semitic posts are rarely removed by social media companiesExBulletin



change the title Andrew Harnik / AP

Andrew Harnik / AP

Five major social media companies, including Facebook and Twitter, took no action to remove 84% of anti-Semitic posts, a new report by Center for Combating Digital Hate (CCDH) was found.

Despite promising to crack down on anti-Semitic hatred, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube and TikTok did not act on these posts even though they were marked through existing tools used to report malicious content.

Researchers from CCDH, a non-governmental organization based in the United States and the United Kingdom, reviewed 714 anti-Jewish posts on five platforms published between May and June. Together, they were viewed 7.3 million times, the report said.

“The study of anti-Semitism has taught us a lot … if you allow that space to grow, it will metastasize. It is a phenomenally elastic cancer in our society,” Imran Ahmed, CCDH CEO, told NPR.

He said social media spaces have been “unable or unwilling” to take action against anti-Semitic posts effectively. This study differs from the others, he said, in that CCDH wanted to prove that social media companies are not able to moderate content that they simply choose not to do.

This is why Ahmed and his team chose to focus on posts that had already been reported to social media companies through the companies ’own internal systems. And yet, even following their own standards, social media companies failed to act.

For posts that included anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about 9/11, the pandemic, and the Jewish people who controlled world affairs, social media companies took no action against 89% of them. These platforms also did not work in 80% of posts denying the Holocaust, as well as 70% of posts with neo-Nazi and white supremacist images.

In October, Facebook changed their policy for treating hate speech and Holocaust denials, saying they will now “ban any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust.”

CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook: “I have faced the tension between the stance on free expression and the damage done by minimizing or denying the horror of the Holocaust … with the current state of the world, I believe this is the right balance.” .

But the report from CCDH shows that of the five social media platforms reviewed, Facebook was the worst offender, failing to act in 89% of anti-Semitic posts.

“There is a big gap between what they claim and what they do,” Ahmed said.

The report also shows the sustained impact of hashtags on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, all platforms that allow anti-Semitic hashtags. Those like #fakejews and #killthejews that were included in the 714 posts gained 3.3 million impressions, the report said.

TikTok is not specifically banning accounts that directly abuse Jewish users, CCDH said; according to the study, the platform removes only 5% of accounts that do things like send direct messages about Holocaust denial.

And the hate speech that spreads on the internet is not just about the internet. some studies show links between the spread of the word racist on social media platforms and hate crimes in the area. In Germany, for example, anti-refugees Facebook posts were related to physical attacks against refugees.

“There is a reflexive interaction between online and offline racism, they reinforce each other,” Ahmed said.

In an offline world, there are consequences to anti-Semitic behavior, he said.

But in the online space, Ahmed said, there are no boundaries and people are radicalized without any boundaries.

“Online spaces then have an effect on offline spaces because these people have deteriorated,” Ahmed said. “The failure of these companies is a cost to be paid in life.”

Editor’s note: Facebook and Google, YouTube’s parent organization, are among NPR’s financial backers.