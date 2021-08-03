Neanderthals were painting caves in Europe long before modern humans





But evidence is being added that our Stone Age cousins ​​were our cognitive peers and created art forms in Europe long before Homo sapiens was on the scene.

A new study of a red rock-colored feature in a cave in southern Spain has concluded that the red pigment – made of ocher – was intentionally painted, most likely by Neanderthals, refuting previous research who said the red marks were natural.

The signs, which date back more than 60,000 years, were made in a massive 328-foot (100-meter) stalagmite at Cueva de Ardales near Mlaga. Of stalagmites the domain form was formed by water-deposited mineral pillars, and the marks were made inside rock folds resembling drawn curtains.

The researchers analyzed samples of red debris and concluded that ocher, a natural pigment found in clay used to make them, was brought to the cave from somewhere else – although the study did not pinpoint exactly where.

This suggested that the pigment “should be collected, transported and prepared before entering the cave, implying counseling and planning, which are further implied by the need to have adequate lighting,” said study author Joo Zilho, an ICREA (Catalan Institution for Research and Advanced Studies) research professor at the University of Barcelona and the University of Lisbon. The authors said it was not art in a narrow sense – an image or object that is beautiful or expresses emotion – but it would likely be a way to mark a place that was symbolically important to them. Researchers believe that “the dome is the symbol and the paintings are there to mark it as such, not the other way around”, according to the study, which published in the journal PNAS Monday. The underground world The study compared the formation of red-spotted rocks with Bruniquel, a place in France where mysterious circular structures made of stalagmites were found 3004 meters (300 meters) inside an underground cave in France. Extracted from the cave floor and accurately collected more than 175,000 years ago, their discovery suggested that experts may have previously underestimated the abilities of early human species. “All we can say for sure is that the underground was important to them. We can also speculate that, most likely, it was for mythological reasons,” Zilho said. Cave paintings and artifacts like painted sea shells have long been considered the work of early modern humans, and only with the advent of new dating techniques have some been recognized – sometimes maliciously – as Neanderthal handiwork. Alistair Pike, a professor of archeology at the University of Southampton, explained that there had long been a “confrontation between people as artistic thinkers and the dumb brutal Neanderthals pulling knots.” He was not involved in the latest study but said he was convincing. “Thus they were portrayed in a number of paintings and sculptures in publications and museums in the early 20th century, and these stereotypes persisted despite there being very little evidence for one of them,” he added in an email. “The question of the symbolic abilities of the Neanderthals has been very controversial, but it stems from outdated and racist ideas of the nineteenth century.” Named for the German valley where their remains were first discovered, Neanderthals roamed the Earth for a period of 350,000 years. Researchers believe that Neanderthals overlapped geographically with modern humans for a period of more than 30,000 years after humans migrated from Africa and before Neanderthals disappeared about 40,000 years ago – although some scientists think it may have been only 6000 years of overlap. Sometimes when the two groups met, they had sex and gave birth to children, leaving traces of Neanderthals in the DNA of most people. Scientists had previously suggested that the marks in the Spanish cave were the result of natural processes such as iron oxides deposited by water droplets or accidental contact by someone with red pigments on the skin or clothes. But the team behind the new study said their analysis showed that this was not the case. Only a small area of ​​stalagmites, which was located in a large cave, was stained and had no similar marks elsewhere on the cave walls, they said. Researchers believe the marks were made by spraying paint – perhaps swollen chewing pigment through the mouth or using a bone as a kind of straw, said study co-author Francesco d’Errico, director of research at the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) and professor at the University of Bergen. The scientists also found that at least two different pigments were used to make marks and at different points in time, suggesting that the stalagmite dome was used symbolically for an extended period. “The dating of the gemstone is consistent with the hypothesis that Neanderthals repeatedly visit the room in which the gemstone is located, we argue, to mark it symbolically, thus demonstrating that we are dealing with a long-term symbolic tradition, tha d’Errico.

