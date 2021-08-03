Mexico, Brazil and Latin America





News from our neighbors south of the border continues to impress. Multinationals like Dana, Whirlpool, Denso and Nidec to name a few are investing heavily in Mexico. The country is seeing record-breaking automotive industry exports. In Brazil, Italians, Norwegians, Japanese and Chinese are pouring billions into domestic industry. Columbia and Costa Rica see investment in medical, battery and microchip manufacturing. For more intel industry and other small things, read on. Mexico For more information, contact Carlos Mortera ([email protected]) In the first quarter of the year, production of heavy vehicles increased by 41% per year.

Denso, the Japanese supplier of automotive components, announced an investment of about $ 10 million in Silao, where they will produce components such as alternators, air conditioners and radiators.

Aminsa, a local company specializing in metal coatings and finishes, opened a new factory in Aguascalientes with a total investment of $ 4 million.

JTEKT, the Japanese supplier of first-class automobiles, announced that it will expand its San Luis Potos plant with a $ 47 million investment. The expansion will create 120 new jobs and make the company the largest site in North America. They manufacture power steering (EPS) systems, bearings and intermediate steering hydraulics for OEM customers in Mexico. With the expansion, the company hopes to open exports to North America and Japan.

Dana Inc., the U.S. supplier of first-class automobiles, will invest $ 40 million in a new plant in Nuevo Len to produce axles for electric buses. This will create 350 new jobs.

Whirlpool will invest about $ 113 million over the next three years to implement a new production line for French high-end refrigerators at its Ramos Arizpe plant in Coahuila.

Wistron NeWeb, the Taiwanese electronics company, will invest $ 40 million to expand its operations in Ciudad Juarez. They will build two new buildings, totaling 40,000 square feet. One building will be used to produce surface-mounted components and the other for final assembly.

Due in part to the USMCA, Mexico is experiencing record exports of the automotive industry. During the first four months of 2021, the value of exports of the automotive industry reached $ 37.4 billion. Almost 24%, or $ 8.8 billion, were parts of cars exported to the United States.

Nidec Global Appliance, the 20-month division of Japan Nidec Corp., plans to invest another $ 83 million in its Nuevo Len factories, creating 360 new jobs. Brazil For more information, contact Achilles Arbex ([email protected]) Mercedes-Benz reported significant export growth due to the economic recovery of Latin American countries such as Chile, Peru and Colombia. Bus allocation increased almost fivefold in the first quarter YOY and truck division eightfold.

Bener Maquinas, one of the most traditional distributors of manufacturing technology in Brazil, reported significant growth in sales of machinery, particularly high-tech and value-added equipment. The increase is mainly due to the lack of imported automotive components, which is putting pressure on the supply chain to increase domestic production.

Bridgestone, the Japanese supplier of car parts, will invest $ 140 million to expand its manufacturing facilities in Camacari. Plans are to expand production capacity by 25% to supply increased demand from automotive and truck OEMs.

An internal announcement confirmed that Great Wall Motors, the Chinese carmaker, bought the empty Mercedes-Benz plant in Iracemapolis. The factory ceased production last year. This follows GWM’s strategy for global expansion, buying existing automobile factories as they did in Thailand and planning to do in India.

The passenger car segment grew 57% year-on-year in the first six months of 2021, producing over 1.1 million units.

Norwegian group Equinor, which has been active in Brazil since 2011, will invest $ 8 billion in new offshore platforms in the Santos pre-salt area. Oil production is planned for 2024, using new technologies and machinery used for exploration.

Italian Lamborghini will invest $ 60 million to build its first Brazilian production facility in Santa Catarina. The factory will produce two models a sedan and an SUV.

Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau will invest over $ 350 million to expand the capacity of its steel mills to supply growing domestic demand.

The Brazilian Association of Mining and Construction Equipment updated its forecast for 2021 to 25% YEARS increase. Sales have increased 58% this year despite the 20% -40% price increase.

Domestic steel production has increased by 24% per year with imports by 140%. This is due to a strong recovery driven by rising consumption in the construction, automotive and capital goods segments. Colombia For more information, contact Carlos Mortera ([email protected]) Clarios, the company formed when Johnson Controls sold its automotive battery business, announced a $ 20 million investment in a new, more advanced manufacturing process at its Yumbo plant, Valle del Cauca, which will increase life. battery cycle. Costa Rica For more information, contact Carlos Mortera ([email protected]) Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies (Terumo BCT), part of the Japanese Terumo Corp., announced a $ 60 million investment to open a new manufacturing plant for medical devices.

The locally based Laboratory will invest $ 35 million in its global operations, $ 16 million of which will go to a new high-tech milk implant plant in the Coyol Free Zone.

Intel Costa Rica announced a $ 600 million investment in a microchip plant, a move that is in line with recent near-term strategies seen within the industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.amtonline.org/article/international-news-from-the-field-mexico-brazil-and-latin-america-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos