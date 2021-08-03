Milley: The Challenge of China Putting Pressure on International Behavior





HARBOR KOMBTAR, Mrs. The Chief of General Staff said that China is rapidly attacking us economically, diplomatically and militarily and that this challenge is putting existing international behavior under tremendous stress. “Every penny spent in the US military is spent on maintaining peace,” said Army Gen. Mark Milley at the Navy Leagues 2021 Sea-Air-Space meeting on Monday. He added that the budget demand of more than $ 700 billion for Fiscal Year 2022 means having an army ready now and modernized for the future. The Senate Armed Services Committee added more than $ 25 billion to the initial request. Differences with the Authorization invoice Chamber version will have to be worked on in the conference committee later this summer. Milley added that what was happening now reflected a new era of threat posed by the convergence of a number of technologies. He cited artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, 3-D printing, biotechnology and the long-range fires available to any nation over the next decade as examples of new technologies that could have either an immediate or future impact. He used the lessons of the war years of the 1920s and 1930s as an example of where there is a comparable change in the character of war brought about by technologies such as tanks, planes and radios, which were available globally but only the Germans integrated their power. “All of this combined changed the basic character of the war,” said Milley. “The result was that Germany invaded Western Europe in 18 months. Milley said another lesson to be learned from the 20th century is how unprepared the United States was when it entered the two world wars and the cost of American life was high. “America was not prepared for any war,” he said. Milley said the need now is not numbers, but a different set of skills and we need to change [spending priorities] now from inherited systems. This has been a tough sale on Capitol Hill. Marina has received criticism from lawmakers for her plans to retire Ticonderoga-Aegis class cruisers to apply more money to future systems. In embracing new technologies, he called the Navy a change agent in this era as it looks to a future fleet that is one-third unmanned and has more than 40 percent of its aviation assets unmanned. “These technologies are available to the country now,” Milley said. Citing his parents’ service in the Navy during World War II, his father a corps with the 4th Marine Division and his mother a WAVE assigned to a Seattle Milley hospital said, the United States really is a maritime nation that exercises naval control and power prediction, and will continue to be. If we fail to adapt, we will condemn a future generation that will suffer great casualties in fighting another war. Connected

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.usni.org/2021/08/02/milley-china-challenge-placing-pressure-on-international-behavior The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos