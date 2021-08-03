RCMP says tree planter dies after bear chain in northern Alberta

A 26-year-old woman has died after being attacked by a bear in northern Alberta over the weekend.

The RCMP said the woman was a tree planter who was with several associates when she was attacked in a remote part of the Big Lakes District on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were notified of the dispersal around 3 p.m. Alberta Justice told Alberta Fish and Wildlife officials they were told the incident occurred on Crown land about 30 miles northwest of Swan Hills, Alta.

Woman pulls out of tent, killed by red bear in Montana

An RCMP spokesman told Global News that the woman was airlifted to an airport in Swan Hills by a helicopter used by the tree planting organization. She was greeted by emergency personnel at the airport who declared her dead at the scene.

The RCMP was told by a witness that it appeared the woman had been attacked by a black bear.

An Alberta Justice spokeswoman also said it was suspected that an adult black bear attacked the woman, who is believed to be working at the time.

“Fish and wildlife officers are investigating the incident and have set up a camera and traps in the area,” Shawna King said in an email to Global News. “Officers took samples from the victim’s clothing, which are being analyzed to create a DNA profile of the offending bear.

“Officers have found three black bears near the scene of the incident and are currently awaiting DNA results to identify if any are the offending bear. Meanwhile, officers continue to monitor the situation and leave bear traps in the area.”

King said that if one sees a bear in the wild, there are things they can do to mitigate the potential for a violent encounter:

-Do not run. Still. Stay with your group and keep the kids close. Assess the situation.

-Look around. If you see puppies or an animal carcass, the bear will want to protect them. If you see one, come back.

-Get ready to use bear spray.

-Go back out. Leave the area as you came. Keep your eye on the bear without looking at it aggressively.

-Look for a place where you can hide, like a car or building.

-Speak to the bear in a soft, low voice. Let the bear know that you are humans and not prey animals.

-Use your nozzle and prepare to protect yourself with bear spray.

“We express our sincere condolences to the family for this tragic incident,” King said.

For more information on how to reduce your chances of having a date with a bear, click here.

