International
RCMP says tree planter dies after bear chain in northern Alberta
A 26-year-old woman has died after being attacked by a bear in northern Alberta over the weekend.
The RCMP said the woman was a tree planter who was with several associates when she was attacked in a remote part of the Big Lakes District on Saturday afternoon.
Police said they were notified of the dispersal around 3 p.m. Alberta Justice told Alberta Fish and Wildlife officials they were told the incident occurred on Crown land about 30 miles northwest of Swan Hills, Alta.
READ MM MORE: Woman pulls out of tent, killed by red bear in Montana
An RCMP spokesman told Global News that the woman was airlifted to an airport in Swan Hills by a helicopter used by the tree planting organization. She was greeted by emergency personnel at the airport who declared her dead at the scene.
The RCMP was told by a witness that it appeared the woman had been attacked by a black bear.
An Alberta Justice spokeswoman also said it was suspected that an adult black bear attacked the woman, who is believed to be working at the time.
“Fish and wildlife officers are investigating the incident and have set up a camera and traps in the area,” Shawna King said in an email to Global News. “Officers took samples from the victim’s clothing, which are being analyzed to create a DNA profile of the offending bear.
Trends
‘I will not return’: Belarusian Olympian says she was sent to airport against her will
The 4th wave of COVID-19 driven by the Canadian Delta will be ‘different’ between vaccinations: experts
“Officers have found three black bears near the scene of the incident and are currently awaiting DNA results to identify if any are the offending bear. Meanwhile, officers continue to monitor the situation and leave bear traps in the area.”
King said that if one sees a bear in the wild, there are things they can do to mitigate the potential for a violent encounter:
-Do not run. Still. Stay with your group and keep the kids close. Assess the situation.
-Look around. If you see puppies or an animal carcass, the bear will want to protect them. If you see one, come back.
-Get ready to use bear spray.
-Go back out. Leave the area as you came. Keep your eye on the bear without looking at it aggressively.
-Look for a place where you can hide, like a car or building.
-Speak to the bear in a soft, low voice. Let the bear know that you are humans and not prey animals.
-Use your nozzle and prepare to protect yourself with bear spray.
“We express our sincere condolences to the family for this tragic incident,” King said.
For more information on how to reduce your chances of having a date with a bear, click here.
Check out below: Some Global Bear News videos.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8080048/alberta-bear-mauling-tree-planter-dead/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]