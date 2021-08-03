German warship sails for South China Sea for first time in two decades amid tensions with Beijing





China claims a large part of South China Sea and has established military posts on artificial islands in waters containing rich gas fields and fisheries.

The U.S. Navy, in a show of force against Chinese territorial claims, regularly conducts so-called “freedom of navigation” operations, in which their ships pass near several disputed islands. China, on the other hand, opposes US missions, saying they do not help promote peace or stability.

Washington has put opposition to China at the heart of its national security policy and seeks to rally partners against what he says are Beijing’s increasingly restrictive economic and foreign policies.

Officials in Berlin have said the German navy will adhere to common trade routes. The frigate is not expected to sail in the Taiwan Strait either, another regular U.S. activity condemned by Beijing.

However, Berlin has made it clear that the mission serves to emphasize the fact that Germany does not accept China’s territorial claims. Germany is moving in a tightrope between its security and economic interests as China has become Berlin’s most important trading partner. German exports there have helped mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Europe’s largest economy. German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer traveled to the port of Wilhelmshaven to see the Bayern frigate on its seven-month voyage that will take it to Australia, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam. The ship is expected to cross the South China Sea in mid-December, becoming the first German warship to pass through the region since 2002. “We want the existing law to be respected, maritime routes to be navigated freely, open societies to be protected and trade to follow fair rules,” Kramp-Karrenbauer said. Countries including Britain, France, Japan, Australia and New Zealand have also expanded their activities in the Pacific to counter Chinese influence.

