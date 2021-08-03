COVID Live Updates: Youth Vaccination Key to Ending Broadcasting, Modeling Used by Government Shows





Victoria vaccination rate is lowest in areas severely affected by COVID infections Vaccination data published by the Commonwealth, dividing rates by geographical location, have shown that northwest, west and southeast Melbourne have the lowest vaccination rates in Victoria. Those areas include some of the suburbs with the highest rates of infection during Melbourne outbreaks, especially during the second wave. Only 34.7 per cent of people in the northwestern Melbourne area over the age of 15 had one dose of the vaccine and 15.6 per cent had two doses. The area takes suburbs such as Sunbury, Craigieburn and Broadmeadows, as well as parts of the Ranges Macedonia. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show that around 430,000 people live in the area, with about a quarter of those born abroad in the 2016 census. The average age is around 35, which means that the majority of the population has not been officially legal for a vaccine. Pictures show a similar picture in the Melbourne West area, which takes suburbs like Sunshine, Truganina and Werribee, where only 16.5 per cent have had two doses and the average age is 34. This compares to the inner Melbourne area, where 23.1 per cent of the population has had both doses. The average age there is higher than the national average, at 39. Bendigo in central Victoria has the highest rates nationwide, with 25.1 percent of the population having two doses of the vaccine. “Some of them will be related to the demographics of those families,” state chief health official Brett Sutton said earlier. “The inequalities that occur tend to be socio-economic in terms of vaccination, even though they are the same inequalities that have led to more COVID cases in Victoria and around the world.” Professor Sutton said there were some areas that were more subject to “misinformation or misinformation” about vaccines. “We need to understand her, recognize her and respond to her appropriately. But I think Victoria is doing very well overall,” he said. Nationwide, 40.96 percent of the population over the age of 16 have had a dose, and 19.23 percent have had both. Reporting by Murrary-Atfield Children

