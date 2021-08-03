VA to process disability claims for particle exposures overseas





The Department of Veterans Affairs will begin processing disability claims on August 2 for asthma, rhinitis, and sinusitis on an assumed basis based on presumed particle exposures during military service in Southwest Asia and other designated areas if these conditions appear within 10 years of a qualifying period of military service. VA made the first iteration of a newly formed VA internal process to review scientific evidence to support rule-making, resulting in the recommendation to consider creating new service link assumptions for respiratory conditions based on assessment of VAs of National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine report and other evidence. The process concluded that particulate matter pollution is associated with asthma, rhinitis, and chronic sinusitis for Veterans who served in the Southwest Asia Operations Theater between August 2, 1990, and to date, either Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Syria, or Djibouti starting from September 19. , 2001, and to date. The VA review also concluded that there was sufficient evidence to assume that these Veterans were exposed to the particles. Ad I announced my intention to start taking rules on May 27 to consider adding breathing conditions to the list of chronic disabilities, said Denis McDonough, secretary of Veterans Affairs. Through this process, I determined that the evidence provided was sufficient to establish service-linking assumptions for these three respiratory states. This is the right decision, and VA will continue to use a holistic approach in determining the toxic exposure assumptions moving forward. The Southwest Asia Operations Theater refers to Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the neutral zone between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, the Gulf of Aden, the Gulf of Oman, the Persian Gulf, the Persian Gulf, the Arabian Sea. , The Red Sea and the airspace over these places. The VA will liaise with affected Veterans and survivors to inform them of their suitability and provide information on how to apply. Veterans and survivors who believe they may be eligible for the supposedly new conditions created are encouraged to apply. They must submit one Forms VA 21-526EZ if you are applying for the first time or a Forms VA 20-0995 if they are applying again for these conditions. For more information on the alleged new terms, visit our website at Air hazards and pit exposures – Public Health (va.gov). Ad To apply for benefits, Veterans and Survivors can visit VA.gov or call 800-827-1000 toll free. Within the next week, you can see the temporary final rule at www.regulations.gov.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news4jax.com/news/local/2021/08/02/va-to-process-disability-claims-for-particulate-exposures-overseas/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos