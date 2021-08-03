Floods in China: Death toll rises to 302 as Covid blast complicates recovery





Heavy rains hit Henan province on July 20, causing flooding in many cities and towns. Zhengzhou, the provincial capital of 12 million people, was one of the hardest hit areas, with entire neighborhoods submerged and passengers trapped in flooded subway cars.

A total of 50 people are still missing across Henan, the vast majority of them from Zhengzhou, Wu Guoding, the provincial deputy governor, told a news conference Monday.

Of the total deaths, 292 were from Zhengzhou, Wu said. Most were killed by floods and landslides, while several dozen were killed by house collapses, and 39 others drowned in underground spaces including basements and garages.

Drowning deaths include 14 who died in a flooded subway line, where many passengers were trapped in subway cars up to their necks in flood waters, while fast-moving currents tore through the network of underground tunnels.

Dramatic videos showing people caught on ceiling gloves to keep their heads above water shocked the nation and made headlines around the world. More than 500 passengers were evacuated from the subway line, authorities said days after the initial flooding. The other six deaths were from a road tunnel that had been completely flooded, trapping passengers in their cars inside. Rescue crews spent days pumping flood water from the downtown Zhengzhou tunnel. In a statement Monday, China’s State Council said it was setting up a team to “investigate and assess” floods and deaths. The team will examine whether there have been “breaches of duty” and “will hold people accountable in accordance with laws and regulations,” the statement said. flood it also hit smaller towns and villages, with rivers rising beyond warning levels and numerous reservoirs flooding, affecting hundreds of thousands of people, according to state media. The severity of the flood was captured by numerous videos shared on Chinese social media, which showed people and cars hijacked by large streams. Covid Challenge A coronavirus outbreak has complicated the challenges facing Zhengzhou as the city struggles to recover from devastating floods. As of Monday, Zhengzhou has reported 13 symptomatic cases broadcast locally, and 50 asymptomatic cases, which are counted separately, according to the state news agency Xinhua. Most cases are related to an outbreak in a hospital, where cleaners, medical staff and patients are among those infected. Only a few of the confirmed cases in Zhengzhou have no clear links to the hospital — but they either live nearby or have traveled near the hospital, according to state media Global Times. The genomic sequence has confirmed that Zhengzhou cases have been infected with the highly contagious Delta variant – which the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned last week can be spread as easily as chicken pox, even in fully vaccinated people. As authorities continue clearing, searching and rescuing and flood investigation efforts, they also now need to start a massive testing effort for all residents, according to Global Times. It is unclear whether the Zhengzhou outbreak is linked to another group of Delta infections in the eastern city of Nanjing, which has spread nationwide in the past two weeks. The continuing spread – China’s worst in recent months – began in late July when nine airport cleaners in Nanjing were found to be infected during a routine test. Since then, cases transmitted instead of Covid have been reported in at least 16 provinces throughout China, including a tourist hotspot in the southern province of Hunan and the capital Beijing. The country reported 90 new symptomatic cases and 23 asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, according to the National Health Commission. Most infections have been confirmed as the Delta variant, according to health officials at various regional news conferences. Millions of people are now under restrictions on movement. Nanjing has launched several rounds of mass testing for its 9.3 million inhabitants and closed residential complexes with confirmed cases. Public spaces such as bars, gyms and libraries are closed. Similar measures and partial blockades have been introduced in the country in Zhangjiajie city, where a theatrical performance with thousands of participants has sparked concerns of a super-spreading event. Restrictions have also been added to the national capital, Beijing, which has barred people from entering medium- or high-risk areas.

CNN’s Beijing Bureau contributed to the report.

