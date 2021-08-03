Flood deaths in China tripled to more than 300 after officials revised the number





More than 300 people have died in recent floods in central China, authorities said Monday, three times the number warned. The Henan provincial government said 302 people died and 50 remained missing. The vast majority of the victims were in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital, where 292 died and 47 are missing. Ten others died in three other cities, officials said at a news conference in Zhengzhou. Record rainfall flooded the city on July 20, turning roads into raging rivers and flooding at least part of the subway line. The video posted online showed vehicles leaving and desperate people trapped in subway cars as the water rose. Fourteen people died from subway floods. The previous death toll, announced on Friday, was 99. Authorities said 189 people were killed by floods and landslides, 54 in house collapses and 39 in underground areas such as basements and garages, including those on Metro Line 5. The death toll remained at six in a highway tunnel from which 247 vehicles were evacuated. was drained. Wang Kai, the governor of Henan province, expressed deep condolences to the victims and sympathy for the families on behalf of the Henan Communist Party committee. The worst came after Zhengzhou was hit by 20 centimeters of rain in an hour starting at 4pm on July 20, invading the already drunken city. Children were trapped in schools and trapped people stayed at their workplaces overnight. The rains started in the north in the following days, hitting the Henan cities of Hebi, Anyang and Xinxiang. Seven people died and three are missing in Xinxiang, where record rains have dropped more than 25 centimeters of water in a 19-hour period. Henan is an inland district about 620 kilometers southwest of Beijing. Authorities said about 250,000 hectares of crops were destroyed and their losses estimated at more than 90 billion yuan ($ 17.4 billion Cdn). About 1.5 million people were evacuated due to rains and floods. The central government has set up an investigation team to assess the disaster response, summarize the lessons learned from it and hold accountable anyone responsible for breach of duty, Chinese media said.

