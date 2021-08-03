Defense responds to war crimes investigation, promises decision on Afghan victims’ payments by year’s end





Initial decisions on compensation payments for Afghan victims of Australian war crimes will be made by the end of the year, as the Department of Defense begins a four-year process to review military culture. Main points: The Department of Defense has responded to a war crimes investigation with a four-year plan to review military culture

The defense has promised to set up an approach to compensating Australian war crimes victims by the end of the year.

It also aims to determine how the awards and honors of unworthy beneficiaries should be handled this year On Friday, the Defense quietly released its long-awaited response to last year’s cursed Brereton investigation, which examined the conduct of special forces during the country’s longest war. In November, the Justice Report Paul Brereton claimed that 25 Australian soldiers were involved in the killing of 39 Afghans and recommended numerous referrals for criminal investigations. Eight months later, the Afghanistan Investigation Reform Plan has set out a series of “work packages” to address past and present recurrence of identified behaviors, and flares up possible criminal, disciplinary and administrative action. A “transformational reform” package will be delivered over more than four years by the end of 2025, focusing on organizational arrangements, chain of command responsibility, recruitment and performance management. The defense will decide the victims’ payments, the removal of honors this year Key results from the war crimes report A historic investigation finds “credible information” that Australian soldiers killed innocent civilians during the conflict in Afghanistan. Here’s what you need to know about the investigation report. Read more In addition to reforming the Defense Force culture and command accountability, initial determinations are expected to be made this year in removing awards and honors from unworthy beneficiaries. In April, Secretary of Defense Peter Dutton overturned a decision by Chief of Defense General Angus Campbell to remove a “meritorious citation of the unit” from the over 3,000 members who served with the Special Operations Task Force between 2007 and 2013. Last week’s 36-page plan also says an “approach” to compensation payments for Afghan war crimes victims will be “resolved” by the end of the year. In a joint statement included in the plan, the Chief of Defense and the Secretary of Defense said that the ADF accepted responsibility for “failures in systems, culture and accountability”. Protection support services: 1800 628 036 24-hour Defense Support Line is a confidential telephone and online service for ADF members and their families

1800 011 046 Open arms provides free and confidential 24-hour counseling and support to current and former ADF members and their families

1300 620 380 Active Soldier is a provider of national support services to Defense personnel, contemporary veterans and their families. Contact during business hours “Abuse as serious as that identified and alleged by the Afghanistan Investigation could not have happened without serious and systematic organizational and cultural failures,” they said. “These failures created an environment which allowed Defense’s proud and respected reputation, earned by our professional and ethical staff over the decades, to be damaged by the actions of several.” In a “Commander-in-Chief”, General Campbell also argues that while the Defense is “uniquely responsible for employing the deadly force” its members “there should be no doubt about what is expected of the highest standards of professional, ethical responsibility, legal and commanding “. .

