Dr. Bonnie Henry was appointed to the Order of Christ





The chief physician of British Columbia will receive the highest honor of the province. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was one of 16 people named in the Order of British Columbia, the province announced on Monday. Henry has been at the forefront of BC’s response to the coronavirus pandemic since its inception last year and received widespread praise, especially in the early stages of the pandemic, for its efforts. “Their extraordinary leadership has been a source of strength for communities across the province. In difficult times, they have connected us through the arts, culture, public service and more,” said Deputy Governor Janet Austin, Chancellor of the Exchequer. in a press release. Also appointed Chief Joe Alphonse of Tsilhqot’in Nation; Joe Average, MGC, of ​​Vancouver; Brenda Baptiste e Osoyoos; Frances Belzberg, OC, of ​​Vancouver; Dr. Debra Braithwaite of Victoria; Ajay Dilawri of Vancouver; Debra Doucette (Hewson) of North Vancouver County; Carol A. Lee of Vancouver; James McEwen, OC, of ​​Vancouver; Andrew Petter, lawyer and former BC Attorney General, from Victoria; Dolph Schluter of Vancouver; Dr. Poul Sorensen of Vancouver; Arran and Ratana Stephens from Vancouver and Marvin Storrow, QC, from Vancouver. “Each of this year’s recipients of the British Columbia Order has made outstanding contributions to their communities,” said Prime Minister John Horgan. “I want to express my congratulations and honor them for their leadership and dedication as community leaders. Trailblazers in medicine, which led us through an incredibly difficult pandemic with expertise, grace and of course, kindness. Inspirational philanthropists, staunch environmentalists, and powerful indigenous leaders. We are all really grateful for your leadership. ” A total of 475 British Colombians have been appointed to the Order of Christ and more than 250 individuals have been appointed to the order this year, according to the provincial government. Nation Tsilhqot’in says in a statement that it is celebrating the appointment of Chief Alphonse, who helped drive the land title victory in the 2014 Supreme Court of Canada. “Chief Alphonse has inspired and empowered indigenous peoples around the world, and today, the Tsilhqot Nation celebrates and thanks him for his many contributions,” the nation says. The BC Order investment ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Government House in December and will include beneficiaries from 2020 and 2021. With files from Canadian Press MM SHUM: The award-winning musician in Vancouver Island writes the song “The Ballad of Bonnie Henry” MM SHUM: The Vancouver Island Aquarium names the new octopus after Dr. Bonnie Henry MM SHUM: Dr. Bonnie Henry receive an honorary degree from Royal Roads MM SHUM: Dr. Bonnie Henry honored at the mural exhibition, gets Fluevog shoes in Gastown

