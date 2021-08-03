Saudi Arabia: Authorities increase repression after G20 break

Saudi authorities have shamelessly stepped up the persecution of human rights defenders and dissidents and increased executions over the past six months, following a suspension of activist persecution and a sharp decline in the use of the death penalty during the Arab presidency. Saudi G20 last year, Amnesty International said in a new conference published today.

The blow to expression after Saudi Arabia after the G20 documents how since Saudi Arabia handed over the G20 presidency, authorities have prosecuted, convicted or ratified sentences for at least 13 people, following extremely unfair trials before the Specialized Criminal Court (SCC). After an 85% drop in executions recorded in 2020, at least 40 people were killed between January and July 2021 more than throughout 2020.

As soon as the G20’s attention to Saudi Arabia faded, authorities resumed their ruthless pursuit of people who dare to freely express their opinions or criticize the government. In one case, the Specialized Criminal Court sentenced a humanitarian worker to 20 years in prison for a simple post in which he voiced criticism of economic policies, said Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty’s Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa. International.

The brief break in repression coinciding with Saudi Arabia hosting the G20 summit last November shows that any illusion of reform was merely a boost to PR.

In February 2021, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman vowed that Saudi Arabia would pass new laws and reform existing ones to strengthen the principles of justice, enforce transparency and protect human rights. He outlined plans to address four key laws: a law on personal status, the law on civil transactions, the criminal code on discretionary sentences, and the law on evidence. Authorities have not yet released any information about the impact of these promised reforms.

However, instead of making any progress on human rights, the SCC, the notorious counterterrorism tribunal in Saudi Arabia, resumed trials, handing down prison sentences following extremely unfair trials. In at least three cases, persons who had already completed serving long prison sentences for their peaceful activism were either re-arrested, convicted again in new cases, or their sentences increased. In June 2021, a young man from the Shiite minority was executed after ratifying a death sentence issued three years ago based on an extremely unfair trial.

Trials before the SCC are fundamentally unfair, with defendants subject to erroneous procedures that violate both Saudi and international law. In many cases defendants are held without communication and in solitary confinement for months at the same time and denied access to counsel. The court routinely sentences defendants to long prison terms and even death sentences, following sentences based on confessions obtained through torture.

In April 2021, the SCC sentenced humanitarian worker Abdulrahman al-Sadhan to 20 years in prison, followed by a 20-year travel ban, for expressing satirical views of government policies on Twitter. The charges were based on vague anti-terrorism provisions, some of which criminalize peaceful expression.

In another example of the SCC at work, human rights activist Israa al-Ghomgham was sentenced to eight years in prison and an eight-year travel ban in February 2021, on charges related to her peaceful activism and participation in anti-government protests.

Mohammad al-Rabiah, who was arrested in May 2018 for supporting a campaign for women’s right to drive in Saudi Arabia, was also sentenced in April 2021 by the SCC to six years in prison, followed by a six-year travel ban. years. Charges against him included: Seeking to disrupt social cohesion and weaken national unity and writing and publishing a book containing questionable views.

Even human rights defenders who were released from detention continue to face court travel bans and social media bans. The long-awaited release of prominent human rights defenders Loujain al-Hathloul, Nassima al-Sada and Samar Badawi in 2021 was marred by restrictive conditions. These included five-year travel bans and the risk of re-arrest at any time after their suspended sentences were not overturned.

All human rights defenders released after serving prison sentences are required to sign promises, which often include bans on speaking in public, working for human rights, or using social media. These conditions are a violation of the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly.

During 2020, executions recorded in Saudi Arabia fell by 85%. Immediately after the G20 presidency of Saudi Arabia ended, executions resumed with 9 people executed in December 2020 alone. At least 40 people were executed between January and July 2021 with more than 27 executed throughout 2020. In many cases executions were made after convictions in extremely unfair trials, marred by allegations of torture during detention leading to forced confessions which the prosecution systematically failed to investigate.

In June 2021 Mustafa Darwish, a young Saudi Arab from the Shiite minority, was executed following his conviction by the SCC in 2018 for a series of terrorism-related offenses, following an extremely unfair trial. He told the judge in a court hearing: I was threatened, beaten and tortured to give a confession which I confessed out of fear for my life.

Saudi Arabia’s plans for limited legislative and human rights reforms mean nothing as executions, unfair trials, and the ruthless punishment of human rights defenders, activists, and journalists continue. We call on the UN Human Rights Council to establish a monitoring and reporting mechanism on the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia, said Lynn Maalouf.

If the Saudi authorities want to show that they are serious about respecting human rights, the first step would be the immediate and unconditional release of all human rights defenders banned only for the peaceful exercise of their human rights. , and securing their overturned sentences and the removal of all remaining sentences.

At least 39 individuals are currently behind bars for their activism, human rights work or expression of dissent in Saudi Arabia, according to research by Amnesty International.