‘This is a pure hoax’: Orangutan goes viral on wearing sunglasses after tourist throws them at a zoo
If you think words like ‘swag’ and ‘fashionista’ belong only to the human world, think again. Showing off her very cute side, an orangutan has invaded social media after wearing some cool sunglasses, protecting her baby ’s ongoing interest. Now, the lane and elegance of the animal has obsessed users.
Lolita Testu, who passes @minorcrimes on Instagram and TikTok revealed that she had accidentally dropped a pair of sunglasses during the orangutan siege at Taman Safari in Bogor, Indonesia. “So I’m removing a pair of sunglasses, but a very good story,” she wrote on TikTok as the distribution of that video has garnered over 30 million views a day.
The funny video showed the mother orangutan holding the baby in her arms as she was walking towards the sunglasses. As the primate takes the unknown object in his siege, Testu, apparently, can be heard saying, “Oh no, do not eat it.”
However, the smart primate knew exactly what the fallen item was and without any hesitation, chose it and put it where it belonged, just like humans!
Watch the full video here:
As seen in the viral footage, the primate initially put the glasses upside down, but soon, she realized something was wrong and put them on properly. However, the monkey quickly threw the party aside after getting upset or, as people joked, after realizing it was not “Gucci”.
The video ended when the orangutan threw his sunglasses at the zoo visitors and a zoo rewarded him by throwing him a snack.
According to National Geographic, long-haired, orange primates, found only in Sumatra and Borneo, are very intelligent and are close relatives of humans. So it is not surprising that they can mimic human actions very soon.
The clip has left people satisfied across social networks. More than the mother wearing sunglasses, what really caught the attention of people online was the desperate orangutan baby to try on the glasses, something that many online parents found valuable.
She tries to keep the baby from grabbing her glasses
.. (@ MEVthe1st) August 2, 2021
The baby wanted to try them too- mom said aht aht!
Queen Isa (@_isatou_) August 2, 2021
baby: mom what do you have on your face
consider your business pic.twitter.com/Bnjhxksuzv
une (@jaswtheclass) August 2, 2021
even orangutan babies try to snatch glasses from their parents lol
oat milk (@saucy_youth) August 2, 2021
Literally the healthiest thing on the internet today. pic.twitter.com/6pPBBeJiIf
delicious masala pancake (@terrasphynx) August 2, 2021
How did she understand that the glasses were intended for the eyes ??? I just can not get over it. This is very cute and funny
Fareeda Ahmed Quarshie (@Fareeda_Ahmed_Q) August 2, 2021
don’t talk to me … I’m shaking pic.twitter.com/31v1aJKaw9
sheriden (@atsherides) August 2, 2021
I love how a human child that child wants glasses! This is a great video.
Tina Gibson (@tinabgibby) August 2, 2021
Shouting before Christ she adjusted them when she realized they were upside down
Walt (@ th3wobot) August 2, 2021
This is not Gucci! * throws *
(@TheAjMahal) August 2, 2021
I’m sure it was like “Ahhh! I always wanted one of these.” https://t.co/ow8Gk4t1Ib
50 shades of tea (@ Kayfade16) August 3, 2021
KJO EB MR DITN time AHAHAH https://t.co/GcnR55byUl
prag (@mnghaio) August 2, 2021
A fashion icon https://t.co/NHfJIl8RbV
Khaz (@AhELKhazragy) August 2, 2021
