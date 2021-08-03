Travelers, small businesses paying the price for taxi violence in Cape Towns

It has been about a week since the busy minibus taxi route (B97) between Bellville and Mbekweni, Paarl was suspended for two months. This comes as violence between congressional rivals the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA) and the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) left 82 people dead and dozens injured this year.

Peace talks between CATA and CODETA, mediated by Minister of Fikile Transport Mbalula and MEC -ii Cape Western Cape Transport Daylin Mitchell, had previously reached a deadlock and no agreement had been reached. The matter then went to arbitration and the groups are hoping for a positive outcome when they meet again later Monday.



within bear Sign up for full access to all of our stock and unit trust data tools, our award-winning articles, and support quality journalism in the process.

Meanwhile, passengers who rely on taxi services along this route are feeling the pinch.

At Heatherdale Elementary School in Belgravia, the number of participants has dropped dramatically since taxi violence erupted last month. According to Principal Jacqueline van der Heyde-Adams, the school typically has about 230 students a day, with attendance last week ranging between 33 and 51 students.

On Monday, there were 106 students, which is still less than half what is usually expected. Van der Heyde-Adams said this was related to violence in taxis and limited travel services. There have been so many outages this year. We just want things to get back to normal, she said. The teachers made the preparations and now we have to change again everything is very sad, but you also have to keep in mind the safety of your students.

At the Golden Arrow bus terminal in Bellville, lines were crawling with the first buses coming and going often. The taxi rank opposite had only a few taxi minibuses with almost no passengers. Nearby, several traffic vehicles filled the empty parking lots, and about ten soldiers carrying guns huddled on the sidewalks along Belrail Road, where taxi drivers begin their journey.

Our lives are in danger, said Cheslin Liebenberg, a taxi driver on Bellville Road on the Eerste River. He said the deployment of the army and law enforcement has allowed them to continue working. They are protecting us, he said. We need to provide for our families, said Liebenberg, who supports his wife and children aged one and ten. He said that since the beginning of the violence, taxis have had fewer passengers.

Affects my salary. It affects my life. There are no people here said taxi driver Brandon Yuren. He said the military makes him feel safe, but on the road they are themselves. He said travelers are scared and that they need to convince and explain to customers which routes are safe.

For a small butcher in Bellville, fewer people traveling through the ranks meant fewer customers. Nokuzola Quphe, intern butcher manager, told GroundUp on Monday that they once had long queues at the end of a month. Six of her colleagues from Kraaifontein, Wallacedene are also trying to get to work, she said.

Our customers do not come anymore. We are not making any profit. We are trying to pay employees, suppliers, electricity, water and rent. The company has decided to reduce working hours for staff to reduce costs, she said.

A woman who identified herself only as Nosikatini said she travels from Kraafontein and now has to walk a long distance from her home to the station.

We are using only [trains] because it is what is available. They are not reliable. Skollies sometimes attack us before we reach the station. They get handbags, phones and jackets. The woman said managers have threatened to give written warnings despite being aware of the challenges of getting to work because of the taxi issue. Her working hours and salary have also been reduced.

Meanwhile, CODETA spokesman Andile Kanyi said they are hoping for a positive result after Monday’s meeting.

Hopefully they will get a positive result in order to be able to fully operate and bring peace and stability to the Western Cape between the two organizations, Kanyi said.

GroundUp 2020.

This article was first published in GroundUp here.