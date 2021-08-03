News for Coronavirus: UK on the brink of third wave as summer holidays rise from U-turn





T The UK may be on the verge of the third wave of Covid-19, said a health commentator. Jamie Jenkins, former head of health statistics at the Office for National Statistics, told LBC this morning: (Cases) in England and Wales have fallen since July 19th. Cases have dropped for several weeks there. I think looking at the data, we normally see deaths peak about 14 days after the cases go down, I think we can start to be on the hill now when it comes to deaths. READ MORE The amber watch list would have applied for places at risk to move to the red category, which requires a 10-day hotel quarantine at a cost of 1,750 per adult. The planned move drew harsh criticism from tourism executives. The focus now turns to Thursday when the government is expected to provide an update on travel restrictions, including those countries that are going through the green list. Live updates Displays the latest updates

1627983218 Only one in six thinks their lives are back to what they were before the pandemic – YouGov poll On July 19, called Freedom Day by many, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, all restrictions on social distancing ended in England. But the latest YouGov poll shows that Britons do not feel normal despite declining social distancing measures. At the beginning of June only 16% felt this way and this number has not increased above this point in the polls since then. In fact, the lowest figure we saw was 10% on July 20 the day after Freedom Day, just down 4 points in the previous poll conducted four days ago. Currently three quarters of Britons (77%) say it does not feel like their life is back to normal. There are few differences between social groups and those voting in this view. 1627982427 Jeremy Clarkson has criticized the blockades of Covid-19, saying: If I die, I die. Talking to Radio Times, Clarkson, 61, said: “I think politicians sometimes have to tell those communists in Sage to go back to their box. Let us all go through life with crossed fingers and a smile on our face. I can see that Boris does not want to open it and close us again. But if it takes four years and who knows, it could be 40 years. Adding that he read that it could be forever, Clarkson said: Well, if it will be forever, let’s open it and if it dies, it dies. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> Press release 1627982110 The number of deaths in the UK reaches over 155 thousand A total of 155,133 deaths have now occurred in the UK, where Covid-19 was mentioned in the death certificate, the ONS said. The highest number of deaths occurred in a single day was 1,484 on 19 January. During the first wave of the virus, the daily number peaked at 1,461 deaths on April 8, 2020. 1627980319 Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham tested positive for Covid-19 U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has revealed he caught Covid-19 despite being vaccinated twice. He added: I feel like I have a sinus infection and at the moment I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantined for ten days. I am very happy to have been vaccinated because without vaccination I am sure I would not feel as good as I do now. My symptoms would be much worse. It comes as a feud between Democrats and Republicans over wearing masks in Congress erupted with Nancy Pelosi insisting on covering her face for her side of the House. Although the House has ordered the masks, the instructions to the Senate are only a recommendation. This sparked a largely partisan split in the upper room. Democrats wore masks as they walked between their offices and the Capitol, though some removed them when they were on the floor with other senators. Republicans have largely stopped wearing masks. 1627979647 Lincoln appears as the latest Covid hotspot in the UK Lincoln is experiencing the fastest growing coronavirus cases nationwide – with city council urging people to work together to reduce that figure. Figures from Public Health in England show that Lincoln registered 649 new cases in the seven days to July 29, the equivalent of 653.6 per 100,000 people. The figures are based on the number of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in a laboratory-reported test or fast side-run, up to the sample date. It means that Lincoln tops the list of local authorities both in terms of the number of cases and the speed with which they are growing. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> Alamy Stock Photo 1627978503 Take with a knife Sir Paul McCartney posts photos of his vaccination against Covid Sir Paul McCartney has asked his fans to get vaccinated on his social media channels. BE CALM. GET VAXD, McCartney captioned the image, before signing with Paul. The Beatles legend had previously spoken of his relief after news of the development of a coronavirus vaccine erupted in December. I think I had a good time with him, I know very well he came, and his great news about the vaccine, he said. I will have it as soon as I am allowed. In the UK, over 46 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, while over 38 million have received both strokes. 1627978061 Gillian Keegan estimates that a quarter of DofE staff will return to duty One minister has estimated that about 25% of the staff in the Department of Education are in office every day at the moment. Gillian Keegan, Minister for Education and Skills, told Times Radio: I have been in office four days a week since June last year, as many of us know, because obviously we have had to navigate these decisions a lot. difficult during the pandemic. And many of the civil servants are back now, more and more are coming back, and honestly all of them are excited to be back. 1627976531 The Minister confirms that the General Director of the Joint Biosafety Center has resigned Gillian Keegan, Minister for Education and Skills, has said he understands that the director general of the Joint Biosafety Center has resigned, following reports. Asked on LBC to confirm whether Clare Gardiner has resigned, Ms Keegan said: I believe she has. I mean I have no responsibility in that area, but you know, all of these things are a bunch of experts who are basically there looking at the data, analyzing the data and then giving advice to the Government, and so I think they will be looking for a new chair. Asked why Ms. Gardiner has left, Ms. Keegan said: I have no sense at all about this, no, I have only heard what you have heard. 1627974144 U-Turn government on amber watch list explained by minister The government has explored all options, a minister said when asked about reported changes to plans for an amber surveillance list as part of the international traffic light system. After a backlash from Conservative MPs, ministerial concerns and complaints from the travel industry, government sources confirmed yesterday that there would be no amber surveillance list. Asked on Times Radio why the Government has changed its mind about the amber surveillance list, Gillian Keegan, Minister for Practices and Skills, said: “There has been a lot of speculation about this, but effectively we are trying to break this very careful balance between opening the trip and giving people the opportunity to travel and see their loved ones or go on vacation, but also to keep the place safe from new variants, and we are trying to navigate it. 