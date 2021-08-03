SC to hear the request against the appointment of the Chief of Police in Delhi if it is numbered





The Supreme Court on Tuesday said a petition for contempt against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah for appointing Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner in alleged violation of a decision would be posted for hearing if the registry counted him. “If it is numbered, we will post it for hearing,” a court composed of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justice Surya Kant told attorney ML Sharma who was seeking his plea list for hearing Monday. “I have filed a petition for contempt against the appointment of Rakesh Asthana,” Sharma said. A 1984 IPS officer, Asthana, who served as director general of the Border Security Force, was appointed police commissar in Delhi on July 27, four days before his retirement on July 31. He will have a one-year term as the country’s police chief. the capital. According to the petition, the Prime Minister, who is the head of the Cabinet Appointments Committee, and the Minister of Interior jointly decided and appointed Asthana as Commissioner. The petition alleges that this is against the Supreme Court ruling in the Prakash Singh case. In his petition, Sharma said that according to the apex court decision of July 3, 2018, the appointment process should start three months before the vacancy and the person being appointed should have left a reasonable period of service. In addition to the act of contempt, the request has requested a statement from the apex court that Asthana’s appointment be considered illegal as contrary to the trial of 3 July 2018. The Supreme Court had issued a number of guidelines on police reform in the country and had ordered all states and Territories of the Union not to appoint any police officer as Director General of Police (DGP). He had also instructed all states to send the names of senior police officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to be considered as potential candidates to be appointed as DGP or Police Commissioners as appropriate. The UPSC, on the other hand, will prepare a list of the three most suitable officers and states will be free to appoint one of them as police chief, she had said. The Panel also stated that efforts should be made to ensure that a person who was selected and appointed as a DGP is left with a reasonable period of service. These instructions were issued in the interim claims which were deposited in the disposable PIL, entitled as Praksah Singh v. Union of India. Prior to that, the Supreme Court, by imposing the PIL introduced by two former DGPs Prakash Singh and NK Singh in 2006, had given a number of instructions, including setting up a state security commission to ensure the government did not exert influence. unjustified on the Police. It was then said that the appointment of DGPs and police officers should be merit-based and transparent and officers like DGPs and the Police Officer (SP) should have a fixed minimum term of two years. He had recommended the separation of police investigative functions and the maintenance of law and order. (Only the title and photo of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a syndicated source.)

