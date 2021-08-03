Still going through hell: the search for Yazidi women seven years later | Global development

For seven years, their families waited and hoped for news. In July, they finally got it. Two young women abducted by Islamic State as teenagers have been found alive in Syria.

Salma *, now 25, was based in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour. She had suffered all kinds of injustices, said the Yazidi House in the Al-Jazira region, an organization that helped save the two women.

Dareen *, abducted by Sinjari, the birthplace of Yazidis in northern Iraq when he was just 14, was rescued a week later, according to the Yazidi House.

Women reunite with him community as it marks the seventh anniversary of the genocide inflicted on him. In August 2014, ISIS attacked Sinjar, killing thousands and abducting and enslaving more than 6,000 women and children.

The release of women gives credence to reports that, although many are thought to have died in fighting or captivity, a number 2,768 Missing Yazidis may still be alive.

In May a social media campaign in Iraq urged the Iraqi government to do more to find missing Yazidi women.

The Yazidi House said Salma had relocated around Syria before ending up in Deir el-Zour. This is accompanied by reports that while Isis fell in 2019, while some women and children were able to escape, others were further trafficked to Syria, and towards Turkey.

Some may also live with ISIS-linked families in Iraq. According to another Yazidi woman, she was found in Baghdad in July Hwar.help, a charity that works with the community.

A truly national program to search for women and children is unfortunately still lacking, he says Yazidi activist Mirza Dinnayi, director of the humanitarian organization Air Bridge Iraq. There are still only private initiatives trying to help, mostly from families and some people who can help.

Photos of Yazidis killed in 2014 by Isis militants at the Lalish Temple, above the city of Shekhan, in northern Iraq, on September 12, 2019. Photo: Maya Alleruzzo / AP

Abdullah Shrem, 46, is one such person. In 2014, the former honey seller, whose story is told in Signar Beekeeping by Dunya Mikhail, began his trade contacts to build a network of informants in Syria to rescue kidnapped Yazidis. His first case was his granddaughter, one of 56 family members taken from Isis, and the one who has since helped save hundreds of people.

Shrem says that since Isis lost its territory, missing people have been dispersed more and more, so finding them is harder. He knows women held in Idlib and Syria’s northern Aleppo province, he says. However, the coordination of rescue operations across borders without logistical support from the authorities is problematic. A person without official support is powerless, he says.

What makes it even more complicated is when these areas where the missing people are, are out of government control, as in some parts of Syria, says Alexander Hug, who heads International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) in Iraq, working with authorities to incorporate a rule of law-based approach.

According to Pari Ibrahim, the founder of Free Yezidi Foundation, there have been reports of Yazidis missing in the al-Hawl detention camp in Syria, which houses more than 60,000 people, mostly women, some of whom remain ISIS supporters and children. She acknowledges the difficulty of searching the territories of Turkey, Syria and Iraq, but thinks efforts should at least start with that camp.

Yazidi Layla Taloo poses for a portrait with a full-face veil and abaya she wore while being enslaved by ISIS militants, at her home in Sharia, Iraq. Photo: Maya Alleruzzo / AP

Accessing the camp and identifying people is difficult, while some of the women do not want to return to their community, as this means giving up their children. Yazidi religious leaders have decreed that children with fathers from Muslim ISIS fighters are not welcome.

Ibrahim says his important women know that there are organizations that will leave their door open to help you. Yazidi women and children are scared, she says.

It calls for more international assistance in locating the missing. Where is the cry for those who have no voice? asks Ibrahim.

People like to talk about such things in formal settings, she says, but they come to the real world: who will help to identify where these women are? How are we going to help them come back because they are still going through hell after seven years?

Dinnayi hopes that greater efforts will be made after Iraq’s recent move Law on Yazidi Survivors envisioning the creation of a directorate that, along with the distribution of reparations, would cover the search for the missing, but other details have yet to emerge.

After years of conflict and human rights abuses, large numbers of people are missing across Iraq, with official estimates ranging between 250,000 and one million.

However, efforts to find missing people are carried out in an uncoordinated, ad hoc manner, according to a March report from ICMP.

If governments were to centralize the missing persons file, including data, then this would increase the efficiency of missing persons identification, Hug says.

An employee of the Martyrs Foundation fills out a missing person form for a Yazidi woman looking for a missing relative after Isis’s August 2014 attack in Kocho. Photo: Thai Al-Sudani / Reuters

He emphasizes the importance of DNA testing. With people spread across borders and administrative boundaries such as Yazidis often, with many still living in camps in Iraqi Kurdistan, and others fleeing Iraq completely by taking DNA samples from families to identify the missing, it becomes more difficult.

The ICMP, along with other international organizations, including Unitad (the UN team investigating Isis crimes), is supporting the Iraqi government in excavating mass graves, including some in Sinjar. Earlier this year, 104 men from Koço, the site of some of Isiss’s worst atrocities, settled in their village after DNA identification.

Yesim Arikut-Treece, clinical psychologist of Free Yezidi Foundations, says the fact that families now have a grave to visit and they have done all the necessary rituals for their souls makes a real difference.

There are dozens of mass graves in Sinjar that have not yet been exhumed and the fate of thousands of people is still unknown to their families. Until they know for sure, they can not start the grief process, says Arikut-Treece. Like a sprouting wound.

She recalls a woman he worked with whose brother and sister were still missing six years after the genocide. She had children, her husband many valuable things in her life, but she was unable to continue her life because of guilt. You know, I’m here, where are my brothers and sisters? What happened to them?

Yazidi children study at the IDP camp in Khankeh, Iraq, on September 14, 2019. Thousands of women and children were taken prisoner by Isis. Photo: Maya Alleruzzo / AP

She was still wearing her mourning headscarf, long before the usual period and would not attend weddings or parties. Arikut-Treece says her grief was endless.